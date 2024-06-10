How to get Crabominable in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Players can get Crabominable in Pokemon GO but they will also be able to own Shiny Crabominable for themselves with the start of the Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Madrid, Spain event. This event debuts the shiny variant of the Flying-type monster, which is a great opportunity for trainers who are looking forward to adding a new shiny Pokemon to their collection. Notably, the standard Crabominable was introduced in the Mythical Blade event in Dec 2022.

Crabominable is a great counter for Pokemon types like Dark, Rock, Steel, Ground, and more. So, many trainers are wondering if there is a method to obtain Crabominable and Shiny Crabominable in Pokemon GO. Luckily, there is an evolution-triggering way to come by this monster, and this article will detail everything you must do to achieve that feat.

How can trainers get Crabominable in Pokemon GO?

Crabominable from the Scarlet and Violet games (Image via TPC)

Sadly, trainers don’t have different approaches to obtain a Crabominable in Pokemon GO. Niantic has not made it available to catch, hunt, and collect. The company has made no provision whatsoever to make the Kalos monster “obtainable” through any other means besides the said one.

Trending

So, here’s a detailed breakdown of how a Pokemon GO trainer can get Crabominable in the game:

Collect 50 Crabrawler Candies.

Select a Crabralwer to evolve.

Activate a Glacial Lure Module.

Give the monster those Candies.

Evolve into a Crabominable.

While this is the established way, there are some challenges, like collecting 50 Crabrawler Candies and getting a Glacial Lure Module. To face these feats, you can set your Crabrawler as a Buddy Pokemon. Selecting a Pokemon as a Buddy has several advantages, such as self-collecting Candies while adventuring in the wild with its trainers.

Another way to get Crabrawler Candies in Pokemon GO would be to transfer low IVs Crabrawler or Crabominable (this is for those who have already gotten both) to Professor Willow. He will give you candies when the transfer process is complete. The evolution consumables can also be collected by trading the same monster with friends.

Lastly, the sure shot way to get a Glacial Lure Module in the game is to purchase it from the in-game Pokemon GO shop. After the purchase, you can then attach the module to a Pokestop for activation. With this completed, you can feed your Crabrawler 50 Candies to evolve into Crabominable in Pokemon GO.

How can you get Shiny Crabominable in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Crabominable (Image via TPC)

The only way to get a Shiny Crabominable in Pokemon GO is to evolve your Crabrawler by feeding it 50 Candies while activating a Glacial Lure Module. Please make sure you evolve both Standard and Shiny variants at the same time to save the wastage of modules.