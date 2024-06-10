Pokemon GO Crabominable: Best moveset, counters, and is it good?

Learning the best movesets and counters for Pokemon GO Crabominable can help trainers utilize the monster's full combat potential. You may want to create a team for it to use in PvP and PvE modes. But not all Pokemon are good for both gameplay formats, which is why one needs to review if the Fighting and Ice-type Crabominable is good to use in them before deploying it in fights. To figure this out, we can analyze its stats, Max CP, and best moves.

If a Pokemon is a nice pick for the Raid and the GO Battle League, you can improve its performance greatly by equipping the best moveset. The performance can be further enhanced by using the proper team and recognizing its counters.

Here’s a detailed analysis of Pokemon GO Crabominable to determine whether it is good in the mobile game.

Best moveset for Pokemon GO Crabominable

Crabominable, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Since Pokemon GO Crabominable can access different types of moves, it may be challenging to select the best moves. For a move to be the best, it needs to work perfectly with Crabominable and must have high damage output. It should also be able to activate the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) effect.

Trending

However, there are cases where using the STAB power decreases the Damage Per Second (DPS) and Total Damage Output (TDO) variables.

Best PvP moveset for Crabominable:

Fast Move: Bubble

Charged Moves: Ice Punch and Brick Break

Best PvE moveset for Crabominable:

Fast Move: Rock Smash

Charged Move: Crabhammer

Note that Crabominable should not use its STAB potential Fast Move in a PvP battle. In addition, it should not use a different Charged Move other than Crabhammer in PvE. This new setup can dwindle DPS and TDO.

Best Raid and GO Battle League counters for Crabominable in Pokemon GO

You must be extremely cautious of some of these counters for Pokemon GO Crabominable in Raids and GO Battle League (GBL) skirmishes:

Great League counters:

Mantine

Pelipper

Annihilape

Shadow Dragonair

Medicham

Ultra League counters:

Virizion

Annihilape

Toxicroak

Jellicent

Cresselia

Master League counters:

Palika

Togekiss

Sylveon

Rayquaza

Mewtwo

Raid counters:

Mewtwo

Togekiss

Sylveon

Yveltal

Palkia

Stats, weaknesses, resistance, and moves of Crabominable

Max CP: 3286

Attack: 231

Defense: 138

Stamina: 219

Fast Moves: Bubble and Rock Smash

Charged Moves: Ice Punch, Brick Break, Crabhammer, Power-up Punch, Payback

Weaknesses: Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Steel

Resistances: Bug, Dark, and Ice

Is Crabominable good in Pokemon GO?

An image of Crabominable from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. (Image via TPC/Game Freak)

Avoid using Crabominable in the PvP battle format, which is the GO Battle League, because it is not good in it. The monster is not suited for the Great, Ultra, and Master League. According to PvPoke, Crabominable is just a bad Ice and Fighting-type Pokemon.

However, the creature can land 14.40 damage per second with its PvE moveset. With a TDO of 357.75, Crabominable becomes a decent pick to attack Raids and Gym fights in Pokemon GO. Therefore, it is better in PvE play than in PvP play in the game.