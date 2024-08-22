How to get Crabrawler in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

You can use any of the usual five methods to get your hands on Crabrawler and Shiny Crabrawler in Pokemon GO. They can be captured in the wild, hatched from Pokemon eggs, obtained through trade, and so on. While the likelihood of encountering a Shiny Crabrawler in the game is low, you're more likely to find a normal Crabrawler. Niantic introduced the regular variant of Crabrawler as part of the Mythic Blade event on December 6, 2022.

After two years, the developer debuted Shiny Crabrawler during the Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Madrid on June 14, 2024. Since its release, many players have wanted the Pocket Monster in their collection.

This guide will explain all the possible ways that can help trainers get Crabrawler and Shiny Crabrawler in Pokemon GO.

Crabrawler in Pokemon GO: How to get, weaknesses, counters, and more

Crabrawler, as seen in the game. (Image via TPC)

To obtain Crabrawler in Pokemon GO, you can choose any of the provided approaches below"

Catch Crabrawler in the wild.

Hatch Eggs

Beat Raid Battles

Complete Research Tasks

Trade

1) Catch Crabrawler in the wild

Crabrawler is a Fighting-type Pocket Monster, so its spawn rate is boosted by Cloudy weather conditions. This means the creature can be encountered in this weather. You can activate the effect of the Lure Module by attaching it to a PokeStop and Incense by using it on oneself to attract Pokemon present in the given weather condition.

2) Hatch Eggs

Eggs can be hatched in the mobile game to get certain Pocket Monsters. Thus, if you also pop these items during events that notify that Crabrawler is back in them, you can obtain the creature.

Nevertheless, trainers should remember that it is not easy to find the Boxing Pokemon by solely relying on this method.

3) Beat Raid Battles

As a Fighting-type Raid Boss, Crabrawler is 160% weak to Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type moves. However, it resists Bug, Dark-, and Rock-type attacks. But, if you want to create a good countering team against it, you should include creatures that know Psychic, Flying, and Fairy attacks.

Pokemon to beat Crabrawler in Pokemon GO, including a Mega entity:

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Raqyuaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Azelf with Extrasensory and Future Sight

Tapu Lele with Confusion and Nature's Madness

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Luster Purge

4) Complete Research tasks

Research tasks reward unique items and sometimes they offer Pokemon encounters to trainers who complete them. You can do this to earn an encounter with the Boxing Pokemon.

The Pokemon GO Triumph Together event is returning Crabrawler and its Shiny form through Research task rewards. So, make sure you finish them to acquire these critters.

5) Trade

With the help of the trade feature, your Pokemon GO friends can give you their extra Crabrawler. You will need Stardust in your account and must be within a 100-meter distance of a friend to conduct trade.

All ways to get Shiny Crabrawler in Pokemon GO

Shiny Crabrawler, as seen in the title. (Image via TPC)

The methods to obtain Crabrawler and Shiny Crabrawler are very similar. You can try these out to come across the latter:

Catch Shiny Crabrawler in the wild.

Hatch eggs

Beat Raids

Finish Research tasks

Trade

