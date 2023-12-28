How to get Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Necrozma, Solgaleo, and Lunala are among the 25 returning Legendary Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Besides getting them individually, you can also fuse them. This can be done with the help of an N-Solarizer and an N-Lunarizer. Using the former will result in the fusion of Necrozma and Solgaleo. On the other hand, the N-Lunarizer will be employed to merge the former creature with Lunala.

In this article, we will tell you how you can carry out both fusions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Dusk Mane in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dusk Mane (Image via TPC)

Necrozma is a unique Legendary Pocket Monster that returned through the Indigo Disk DLC, and being able to fuse it with another powerful Legendary creature like Solgaleo is exciting.

The fusion of Necrozma and Solgaleo is called Dusk Mane, and you can get it by using an item called N-Solarizer on the former creature. The combination of these Legendary Pocket Monsters looks very cool and is a more powerful creature than is expected from such fusions in the Pokemon franchise.

If you want to split Dusk Mane in Scarlet and Violet, you can do so by using the N-Solarizer on this beast. Just as you witnessed an animation when you fused Necrozma and Solgaleo, you will see something similar. Then, both these creatures will go back to their original states.

How to get Dawn Wings in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Similar to Dusk Mane’s fusion, you can get Dawn Wings — a fusion of Necrozma and Lunala — by using an item called N-Lunarizer on Necrozma.

Once you employ this item, you will be greeted with an animation. This will show the conversion of Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings. If you want to split the fusion, you will have to use the N-Lunarizer on the latter. You will see another animation that will take both creatures back to their original forms.

How to get N-Solarizer and N-Lunarizer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

N-Solarizer and N-Lunarizer (Image via TPC)

You can find both N-Solarizer and N-Lunarizer at Porto Marinada Auctions. In fact, you can get almost all in-game items here. The Porto Marinada Auctions is located on the west coast of Paldea, near the Asado Desert.

You have a chance of getting the Solarizer and Lunarizer for as little as 500 Points at Porto Marinada Auctions, but that is not usually the case. Generally, you have to bid for either item, and its final price at the auction is often between 5,000 and 10,000 Points.

How to fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you get the N-Solarizer, you will have to locate it in your inventory. After that, you need to make sure that Necrozma is in your active party. Then, click on N-Solarizer and select “Use this item.”

The game will then ask you to choose the Pokemon that you want to use the item on. Now, you have to select Necrozma and repeat the same process for Solgaleo. This will result in the formation of Dusk Mane.

How to fuse Necrozma and Lunala in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dawn Wings (Image via TPC)

The process of merging Necrozma and Lunala is the same as fusing the former with Solgaleo. However, you will have to use an N-Lunarizer instead of an N-Solarizer on both Necrozma and Lunala. The resulting fusion will be Dawn Wings.