How to get Necrozma in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Necrozma in Indigo Disk is one of the Legendary Pocket Monsters from Generation VII making a comeback in Part Two of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion pack. This Psychic-type critter can be encountered in the open wilderness of the Paldea region after you fulfill some requirements.

To be able to capture Necrozma in Indigo Disk, you must complete the main story of the DLC. Additionally, you must be patient, as it might take some time for you to get the chance to encounter this Pocket Monster.

This guide covers everything you need to know about finding Necrozma, as well as tips and tricks to help you catch it easily.

Necrozma location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Necrozma in Indigo Disk is one of the few Legendary encounters that are locked behind Union Circle-based Gold (or Group) Blueberry Quests. You must complete at least ten of these before you speak to Snacksworth at the Blueberry Academy to have a chance of receiving the Necrozma Treat.

You can unlock two other critters by completing Group Blueberry Quests: Kyurem and Rayquaza. The order in which they will be unlocked is random, hence the previous caution for patience.

Once you have received the Necrozma Treat, you can head over to Socarrat Trail. Here, you must climb the rock beside the waterfall to find this Alolan Legendary Pokemon waiting for you. Before starting your Necrozma encounter, make sure to turn off auto-save and manually save the game.

To capture Necrozma in Indigo Disk, start off by throwing a Quick Ball. If this attempt is unsuccessful, get it as low as possible using False Swipe and try to inflict either Paralysis or Sleep onto it. You may also try using a Timer Ball if a substantial amount of time has passed in the encounter.

Is Necrozma in Indigo Disk shiny-locked?

Like all other Legendaries in The Indigo Disk, the shiny form of Necrozma is also unavailable for capture in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion pack.

However, you may still transfer a Shiny Necrozma from a previous generation into Generation IX using Pokemon HOME.

Can you get Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Indigo Disk?

You can transform Necrozma into Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma in Indigo Disk. To do this, you must go to the Porto Marinada Auction with Necrozma, Solgaleo, and Lunala in your party or box. This will allow you to purchase the N-Solarizer and the N-Lunarizer to achieve the respective transformations.

Check out the Indigo Disk Pokedex to find out more about all the new and returning critters in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.