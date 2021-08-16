Pokemon Unite: How to get the Eject Button

The Eject Button has been a held item in the Pokemon franchise since the release of Pokemon Black and White. In those games, it had the effect of forcing the holder to switch out of battle after taking damage from an attack.

In Pokemon Unite, the Eject Button makes a return in the form of a battle item which is an item that can be used by the player at any time by pressing the Y button. The Eject Button in Pokemon Unite functions slightly differently than it does in the main series games, however. In Pokemon Unite, it functions similarly to League of Legends' Flash spell: it teleports the user a short distance in a given direction.

Obtaining the Eject Button

Players looking to utilize the Eject Button will be happy to know that the item can be earned just by playing the game. Like all other battle items, the Eject Button can be unlocked as the player's Trainer Level increases. The Eject Button is unlocked and available for use after reaching Trainer Level 14.

Trainer Levels can be gained by playing Unite Battles. These battles can be played in Ranked, Standard or Quick Play mode. Each mode grants XP towards increasing your Trainer Level so players can play whichever mode they choose. More XP is granted for winning these battles, so players are always encouraged to try their best.

Additional Tips and Tricks: Eject Button

For players looking to use the Eject Button in competitive Ranked Battles, here are some helpful tips and tricks to get the most out of the Eject Button:

The Eject Button can be used to teleport through walls as long as the distance is just right.

The Eject button can be used to start fights and ambush weakened opponents by hiding in tall grass.

The Eject Button can be very helpful for Pokemon with weak early-games like Gible or Ralts as this will help them get away from strong, center area ambushing Pokemon like Lucario or Zeraora.

The Eject Button can be a great rushdown tool when chasing down targets with low HP.

Snorlax can get a lot of value out of the Eject Button as Snorlax can easily push opponents away from their allies or healing points by chaining Heavy Slam into a forward use of the Eject Button. From there, Snorlax can use Block to push the opponent in a more opportune spot to be finished off.

