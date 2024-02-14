How to get Enamorus in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

With the Flying/Fairy-type making its debut in Pokemon GO on Valentine's Day 2024, trainers will certainly be looking forward to adding Enamorus to their collection as well as their Pokedexes. However, catching this particular member of the Forces of Nature will require quite a bit of effort.

On February 14, 2024, Incarnate Forme Enamorus will make its Pokemon GO debut at 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 6:00 pm local time as part of the latest Elite Raid event. You'll have to assemble your best team to counter this legendary Pokemon in a high-tier Elite Raid and defeat it if you're hoping to capture it for your own use in the future.

This article will cover all the details about capturing Enamorus in Pokemon GO.

How to get Enamorus in Pokemon GO

Incarnate Forme Enamorus arrives in Pokemon GO on February 14, 2024 (Image via Niantic)

As previously noted, Incarnate Forme Enamorus will make its debut in Elite Raids, meaning you'll have to defeat it to gain an opportunity to catch it. This isn't easy, so you'll need to have a well-rounded team capable of countering the Fairy/Flying type combination and bring along as many fellow trainers as possible.

To bring down Enamorus in Elite Raids, it's imperative that you use Pokemon and moves that counter the boss directly, and using the highest CP and IV Pokemon is also highly recommended.

Mega Evolution should also be in play if possible, as the added firepower from Mega Pokemon can make the Elite Raid much easier.

Expand Tweet

As a Fairy/Flying-type, Enamorus is weak to five different elements (Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, Steel), and these moves should be used by Pokemon of the same type to activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) to deal optimal damage during Enamorus' Elite Raid. Some of the best counters for Enamorus, as long as they have good IVs and are powered up well, should suffice.

Bringing along as many of your fellow trainers into Enamorus' Elite Raid is also advised, particularly if these trainers know how to counter this Pokemon. With enough players invited to the raid and working in unison, this Force of Nature should fall, allowing you to catch it afterward and secure your reward.

Can Enamorus be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Can you catch shiny Enamorus in Pokemon GO? (Image via Niantic)

Although Enamorus is making its way to the game during February 14's Elite Raids, its shiny form won't be available yet, and Niantic hasn't decided when to release it.

Moreover, while Incarnate Enamorus will be available in-game, there's no word on its Therian Forme's arrival either, and a shiny version may take a while as well. It's unfortunate, but all trainers can do for the time being is battle and catch this Pocket Monster in its current state and hope that Niantic brings it back in a future event, complete with its shiny variant.

Poll : Will you be battling Enamorus on February 14 in Pokemon GO? Yes No 0 votes