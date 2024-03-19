How to get Florges in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO's Verdant Wonders is almost here, and with it comes a wave of new spawns for players to catch, collect, trade, and battle. One of the many creatures trainers may want to see during this event is the Fairy-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, Florges.

Thankfully, Florges and its shiny form are one of the Pokemon that are feasible to obtain during the upcoming event. However, figuring out how to acquire them may be tricky for some players.

Here is everything to know about Florges and how trainers can easily obtain it in Pokemon GO.

Can Florges be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Florges can appear in its shiny variant, but getting one may require a fair bit of grinding (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it is unclear whether players can get a shiny Florges from the wild, there are a number of ways to obtain one in Pokemon GO.

The best way to acquire a shiny Florges in the game is to find a shiny Flabebe and evolve it twice into Florges. This is made much easier during Verdant Wonders. Since Flabebe receives an increased spawn rate during the event, the time it would take for a shiny Flabebe to spawn near the player is much shorter, indirectly increasing their chances of finding one.

How to get Florges in Pokemon GO

Florges comes in many different colors depending on where it is found (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it is not set to take place during Verdant Wonders, there may come a time where Florges is a Three-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. If the critter is made available through these battles, it is possible that its shiny variant will also be obtainable during that time.

Outside of the hypothetical chance that it makes an appearance as a Raid Boss, the best way to obtain a Florges is via evolution. However, finding the necessary resources to do so may be tricky. Since Flabebe evolves twice, players will need a total of 125 Flabebe candies to evolve one into Floette and then Florges.

During Verdant Wonders, Flabebe has an increased spawn rate in the wild, both naturally and with the additional use of Incense. With this in mind, as long as players are actively hunting for it, they should have no trouble finding it. In addition to Incense, it will also be helpful to stock up on Pinap Berries, as these items grant additional candies when capturing a creature that ate one.

Florges is a very valuable Pocket Monster for players looking to make their mark in Pokemon GO's competitive scene. Since it is a pure Fairy-type creature, it has a sizable niche in the Master League tier of play since it can counter many Dragon-type critters in the tier. For this reason, players should be sure to grab one while they have the chance.