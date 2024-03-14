You might want to solo defeat Charizard in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids as it is one of the most iconic Pocket Monsters in the franchise. Charizard is a Fire- and Flying-type monster with a max Combat Power stat of 19,579 as a three-star raid boss. It will have access to moves like Air Slash, Fire Spin, Fire Blast, and Dragon Claw as a raid boss.

This article will run you through everything you need to know to be effective against this Fire-type monster, thus allowing you to solo defeat Charizard in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Charizard in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

Charizard in the anime (Image via TPC)

As mentioned, Charizard is a dual Fire- and Flying-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Rock

Electric

Water

This dragon-like beast, thanks to its dual elemental typing of Fire and Flying, is strong against the following types of monsters:

Grass

Bug

Steel

Fighting

Ice

As a 3-star Fire-type raid boss, Charizard will have an attack stat of 223 and a defense stat of 173. As stated above, it has access to moves like Air Slash, Fire Spin, Fire Blast, Overheat, and Dragon Claw. These are potent moves, and when paired with a 223 base attack stat, Charizard can hit fairly hard.

You can take advantage of Charizard’s subpar defense. With 173 clicks on the defense stat counter, you can cruise through this raid boss with powerful counters belonging to the elemental typings stated above.

Thus, even though Charizard has good moves and the attack to do justice to the moveset, it does not come with the bulk needed to pose a major threat in the raids. As a result, you will be able to solo defeat Charizard in Pokemon GO.

How to solo defeat Charizard in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids

Charizard in the main series game (Image via TPC)

For this Fire- and Flying-type raid boss, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Rock-, Electric-, and Water-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Charizard:

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Manectric

Mega Gyarados

Rhyperior and its shadow variant

Mega Blastoise

Rampardos and its shadow variant

Terrakion

Tyranitar

Gigalith

Aerodactyl

Lycanroc

Landorus

Since it is a three-star raid boss, Charizard does not come with a massive Combat Power stat, sitting at a mere 19,579. So, if you have high-level counters with strong movesets, you should not have issues soloing this raid boss.

Even though Charizard won’t be very hard to solo, you must be careful while fighting against it. Make sure you dodge its Charged moves.

You will struggle if you fail to dodge Charizard's attacks. It can hit like a truck, and to be most efficient in raids, remain aware of this boss' Charged move.