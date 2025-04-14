How to get Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, Tinkaton in Pokemon GO and can they be shiny

  • home icon
By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 14, 2025 05:21 GMT
Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tinkatink and its evolutions, Tinkatuff and Tinkaton, are making their Pokemon GO debut on April 16, 2025. This line of Pokemon will be prominently featured as part of The Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event. This event will start on April 16, 2025, from 10:00 am and will end on April 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm at local time.

Tinkaton and its pre-evolutions first appeared in the mainline games in Generation IX. All three of them were first encountered by trainers in the Paldea region. They are dual Fairy/Steel-type Pokemon and the final form Tinkaton learns a powerful Steel-type move called Gigaton Hammer upon evolving.

This article will cover how players can get Tinkatink and its evolutions in Pokemon GO.

How to get Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton in Pokemon GO

  • 7km eggs during The Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event; 10km eggs afterwards
  • Paid Timed Research
  • Trading with other players
Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton will arrive in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton will arrive in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hatching eggs

During The Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event, Tinkatink has a chance to hatch from 7km eggs. Once the event ends, it will be found in 10km eggs in the future.

Tinkatink needs 25 Candy to evolve into Tinkatuff. After that, the mon must be given 100 Candy to evolve into its final form, Tinkaton.

Paid Timed Research

Players who pay for the event-exclusive Timed Research ($4.99 or the equivalent in local currency) will have a chance to encounter Tinkatink as a reward. Other premium rewards include:

  • An Incubator
  • An even-themed pose with Tinkaton's hammer and more

Trade with other players

For players who cannot get a Tinkatink during this event, you can trade with other players for one.

Can Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Tinkatink and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Tinkatink and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No, it is not possible to get Shiny Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton in Pokemon GO as of April 2025. Based on history, it's likely that the Shiny forms will be released a year or so later.

Pokemon GO Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton: Stats and moves

Tinkatink

  • Type: Fairy/Steel
  • Attack: 85
  • Defense: 110
  • Stamina: 137
  • Max CP: 973
  • Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind and Rock Smash
  • Charged Attacks: Play Rough and Flash Cannon

Tinkatuff

  • Type: Fairy/Steel
  • Attack: 109
  • Defense: 145
  • Stamina: 163
  • Max CP: 1477
  • Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind and Rock Smash
  • Charged Attacks: Play Rough and Flash Cannon

Tinkaton

  • Type: Fairy/Steel
  • Attack: 155
  • Defense: 196
  • Stamina: 198
  • Max CP: 2544
  • Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind and Rock Smash
  • Charged Attacks: Play Rough, Heavy Slam, Flash Cannon, and Bulldoze
