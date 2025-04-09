  • home icon
  • Gen IX Pokemon with great Pokemon GO Battle League potential nerfed before release: Datamine reports

Gen IX Pokemon with great Pokemon GO Battle League potential nerfed before release: Datamine reports

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 09, 2025 14:52 GMT
Tinkaton debuts in Pokemon GO soon (Image via TPC)
Tinkaton debuts in Pokemon GO soon (Image via TPC)

The latest datamine reports from The Pokemod Group on X suggest that the Tinkatink family will lose access to the move Brutal Swing when it debuts in Pokemon GO. The creature enters the game with the Horizons: The Series Celebration Event on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, which will promote the current season of the Pokemon anime.

Earlier gamemaster data suggested that the Gen IX Pokemon — Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton — could learn Brutal Swing as one of their Charged Attacks. PvPoke simulations with Tinkaton in the Great League — with Fairy Wind, Brutal Swing, and Heavy Slam — gave it a 60+% win rate in the 1-1 shield scenario. This would be beyond busted for any creature. Tinkaton also showed similar levels of promise in the Ultra League.

Note: This article is based on datamine reports, so readers should take it with a pinch of salt.

Tinkaton's power in Pokemon GO Battle League potentially curbed before its release

Tinkaton is a Fairy- and Steel-type Pocket Monster. Previously, it was supposed to learn Fairy Wind and Rock Smash as its Fast Moves and Flash Cannon, Heavy Slam, Play Rough, and Brutal Swing as its Charged Moves. The 35-energy Brutal Swing gave the creature too much play into everything in the GO Battle League.

As per the latest datamine reports, Tinkaton has lost Brutal Swing and gained Bulldoze in its place. Considering the developer follows through with this move pool upon release, Brutal Swing's loss is a hitback for Tinkaton.

However, there are potentially two upsides to this. Firstly, Bulldoze gives it super-effective coverage into Fire-types, which previously walled the rest of Tinkaton's moves (except Brutal Swing). Secondly, a 60%+ win rate in an even shielded scenario is not healthy for the competitive ecosystem, so balancing it out before release is a good decision.

Tinkaton&#039;s Great League matchups (Image via PvPoke)
Tinkaton's Great League matchups (Image via PvPoke)

At release, Tinkaton should still have a lot of play in the open Great League meta but it won't be without its checks. Bulldoze is a very weak move, but with only high-energy moves to play with otherwise, some Tinkaton might choose to run with it as a baiting option.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Abhipsito Das

Edited by Shraman Mitra
