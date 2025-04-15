Pokemon GO: 5 shinies worth hunting in Pokemon Horizons celebration event

Pokemon GO is bringing back the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event from April 16, 2025, at 10:00 am to April 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm, local time. In this event, players will have the chance to encounter the debutant Tinkatink and its evolutions, as well as special forms similar to the anime. These include Pikachu wearing Captain's hat and Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin.

In this article, we will go over five Pocket Monsters that players should shiny hunt for while the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event is active.

5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting in the Pokemon Horizons celebration event in Pokemon GO

1) Pikachu with Captain's hat

Pikachu wearing Cap's hat will be available again in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pikachu wearing Cap's hat is a unique alternate Pikachu form based on Captain Pikachu from the anime. Not only can players get this unique creature during the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event, but they can also find it as a Shiny.

Where can Pikachu wearing Cap's hat be found during the event?

Encounters in the wild

1-star Raids

Completing Field Research tasks

2) Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin

Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the event, Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin will debut as an alternate form. This new critter is based on Liko's own Floragato (now a Meowscarada) and will be available as Shiny during the event.

Where can Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin be found during the event?

Encounters in the wild

3-star Raids

3) Charcadet

Charcadet and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charcadet will be making its debut as a Shiny during this event. As Charcadet branches into Armarouge and Ceruledge when evolved, players should try their best to get multiple Shiny Charcadet. This will allow them to get Shiny Armarouge and Shiny Ceruledge during this event.

Where can Charcadet be found during the event?

7km eggs

Additionally, Charcadet will be moved to the 10 km egg group once the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event is over.

4) Slugma

Slugma and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slugma will spawn more often during the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event. This Generation II mon has a cool-looking Shiny form, with its usual lava orangish-red replaced with a silver color reminiscent of ash.

Where can Slugma be found during the event?

Encounters in the wild

5) Snorunt

Snorunt and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorunt, just like Charcadet, is a branched evolution. It can evolve into Glalie when given 100 candies, which can Mega Evolve. But female Snorunt can be fed 100 candies and given a Sinnoh Stone to evolve into Froslass. So, just like Charcadet, it makes sense for players to hunt for multiple Shiny Snorunt to get both Froslass and Glalie as shinies.

Where can Snorunt be found during the event?

Encounters in the wild

In other news, the details for the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

