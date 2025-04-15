Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO debuts during the Horizons: The Series celebration event at 10 am local time on April 16, 2025. The creature is the partner Pokemon of the protagonist from the current season of the anime. It can be caught in many different ways while the event lasts, making it fairly accessible to trainers wishing to collect this costumed critter.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know to get Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO.

How to get Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO

Wild encounters

Snapshot encounters

Raids

Trade

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Wild encounters

You can find Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in the wild from 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16 until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The creature will have boosted spawn rates during the event, which will be furter boosted during Sunny/Clear weather. Additionally, you can turn on alerts for Floragato in your Pokedex to be notified when one is near you.

In the wild, Floragato has a maximum CP of 1439 without weather boost and when the weather is Sunny/Clear it has a maximum CP of 1,559.

Ad

Snapshot encounters

Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin has a chance of appearing when you take Snapshots of creatures you own. Apart from this, you may also find Captain's Hat Pikachu and other critters featured in the anime.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might and Mastery (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more

Raids

3-star raids will feature this costumed variant of Floragato. Being a Grass-type critter, it is weak to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type damage, so make sure to exploit these to take it down in battles.

Ad

Once defeated, you can capture Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO at the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 902 - 959 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

902 - 959 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny/Clear): 1,127 - 1.199 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you are unable to find Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade it to you.

Ad

Can Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO. There is a 1-in-64 chance of encountering this critter, thanks to the odds being boosted by the event bonus. That said, it will likely take quite a bit of hunting to find one.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle guide

Can Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin evolve in Pokemon GO?

Since the official announcement did not mention anything evolving this creature, it will most likely not be eligible into Meowscarada wearing a hat with Liko’s pin. This has been the case with many costumed creatures in the mobile game. A notable similarity is in the case of Fashion Week Kirlia, which cannot evolve into either Gallade or Gardevoir.

Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨