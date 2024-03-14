How to get all forms of Castform in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

There are four different variants of Castform in Pokemon GO – Normal form, Rainy form, Sunny form, and Snowy form. By default, Castform is a Normal-type Pokemon that was introduced to the mainline Pokemon series to flaunt a new weather mechanic in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Depending on the weather conditions during a battle, Castform would transform into the corresponding variant.

For instance, if you were to battle in sunny weather, your Castform would take on a Sunny form, which is a Fire-type monster. Likewise, it would become a Water-type under rainy weather and an Ice-type under snowy weather.

The weather mechanic is a whole lot different in Pokemon GO. Unlike the main series, the different forms of this tiny monster are treated as different monsters in GO. The weather conditions have no effect on Castform in this game.

That said, this article will walk you through everything you need to know to get Castform in Pokemon GO, including the shiny odds of each variant.

How to get Castform in Pokemon GO

Castform in the anime (Image via TPC)

Like most of the monsters in this game, Castform in Pokemon GO can be encountered as wild spawns. While you can encounter the Normal-type variant of this creature anywhere in the world, the other elemental typings can be hard to find.

This is because, even though the weather conditions don’t affect the monster in battle, it does play a major role in deciding where these monsters can be found.

These are the general weather conditions you need to catch each form of Castform in Pokemon GO:

Regular variant of Castform: Since it is a Normal-type Pocket Monster, it needs windy, cloudy, or partially cloudy weather to spawn. As a result, you can get this anywhere in the world.

Since it is a Normal-type Pocket Monster, it needs windy, cloudy, or partially cloudy weather to spawn. As a result, you can get this anywhere in the world. Rainy variant of Castform: This is a Water-type form of the monster and can spawn during rainy weather. Like the previous entry, it usually rains in almost every corner of the world. Thus, you might be able to catch this variant of Castform in Pokemon GO anywhere on the planet when it rains. However, the spawns are not guaranteed. There is only a possibility of this monster spawning during such weather conditions.

This is a Water-type form of the monster and can spawn during rainy weather. Like the previous entry, it usually rains in almost every corner of the world. Thus, you might be able to catch this variant of Castform in Pokemon GO anywhere on the planet when it rains. However, the spawns are not guaranteed. There is only a possibility of this monster spawning during such weather conditions. Snowy variant of Castform: This is the Ice-type variant of the monster and it spawns during foggy or snowy weather. This is a bit difficult to get as not all places on Earth receive snowfall or experience foggy weather. So, depending on where you live, this might be a common spawn or it may not be available at all.

This is the Ice-type variant of the monster and it spawns during foggy or snowy weather. This is a bit difficult to get as not all places on Earth receive snowfall or experience foggy weather. So, depending on where you live, this might be a common spawn or it may not be available at all. Sunny variant of Castform: As the name suggests, this variant of Castform can be found during sunny weather. Like all of the previous entries, the spawns are not guaranteed and it only comes with a slim possibility of spawning while you play the game.

Featured Pocket Monsters have higher chances of spawning during certain in-game events. Since the Pokemon GO Weather Week event is currently taking place, all forms of Castform in Pokemon GO will have a higher chance of spawning.

As a result, you will have better odds of catching these monsters during this event. You can participate in the Weather Week event from March 14, 2024, at 10 am local time through March 18, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Can you get Shiny Castform in Pokemon GO?

Shiny variant of this monster (Image via TPC)

Luckily, all forms of Castform in this game can be shiny. The downside, however, is that they don’t enjoy boosted shiny odds. As a result, you will have to grind a lot to get shiny forms of each variant of this monster in GO.

Since this creature will have boosted spawns during the Weather Week event, you will have more encounters with Castform in Pokemon GO. As a result, you might be able to get a shiny variant of this Pokemon comparatively faster during this GO event.