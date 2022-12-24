How to get Galarian Mr. Mime and evolve it into Mr. Rime in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

Mr. Rime and Galarian Mr. Mime have become quite the topic of interest among Pokemon GO players. Many trainers are trying to catch these Pokemon, so some players may need some tips to land an encounter.

Regional variants have been a part of the Pokemon franchise since the seventh generation. Though they were originally meant to portray how different creatures would adapt to the region they find themselves in, they now demonstrate how Pokemon adapt to a culture rather than an environment. Galarian Mr. Mime is a prime example of this philosophy.

Trainers need 50 Mr. Mime Candy to evolve Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime in Pokemon GO

The official artwork for Galarian Mr. Mime used throughout the Pokemon franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike the Kantonian variant of Mr. Mime that fans have come to know, Mr. Mime in the Galar region sheds its Fairy typing in favor of an Ice one. This makes it an Ice and Psychic-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Galarian Mr. Mime and Mr. Rime have been a part of the mobile game for two years. Given how regional variants are handled in the mobile game, Galarian Mr. Mime may be one of the trickiest creatures to find.

Thankfully, Niantic has offered players an easy way to catch this creature in Pokemon GO, courtesy of the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge. In this challenge, players must catch every creature on a checklist. The reward for its completion is an encounter with a Galarian Mr. Mime. After the Pokemon has been caught, the evolution grind can begin.

To evolve Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime, players will need to collect 50 Mr. Mime Candy. This is the same amount of candy players need to evolve Mime Jr. into Kantonain Mr. Mime.

There are many ways trainers can go about collecting this many candies. However, given the season, one particular method may be better to use.

Mr. Rime as it appears in Pokemon: Twilight Wings (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Of course, players can take the old-fashioned path and simply catch an abundance of Mr. Mime and Mime Jr in the game. Given that these creatures have a Psychic and Fairy typing, they would benefit from a weather boost in windy and cloudy weather. However, since many regions in the northern hemisphere are in their winter season, snow is much more common.

A slower but more consistent method to acquire the required candy in Pokemon GO is walking with either a Mr. Mime, Mr. Rime, or Mime Jr. registered as a Buddy Pokemon. Every option has a Buddy Distance of five kilometers, so the choice of creature players walk with is entirely up to preference.

Doing the math, if players catch a Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO, they will receive four candies. Multiplying the remaining 46 candies by five, trainers will need to walk a whopping 230 kilometers to get all 50 Mr. Mime Candy to evolve a Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime.

