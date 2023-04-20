How to get Great Ball Canvas Backpack in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Global Challenge is a series of online competitions that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can participate in to collect Championship Points without having to go for in-person tournaments. Using these Championship Points, they stand a chance to earn various rewards, including an invitation to the World Championship to be held at the end of the year in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11-13, 2023.

Pokemon fans all over the world can participate in these Global Challenge tournaments from the comfort of their homes. If that is not enough, the developers are further incentivizing joining these online competitions by giving away free collectible rewards.

One such reward is the special Great Ball Canvas Backpack which you can equip in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With only 24 hours remaining to register for the Global Challenge 2023, one will have to act quickly to get the free reward. This article will tell you exactly how you can go about it.

The Great Ball Canvas Backpack and other rewards await Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players in Global Challenge 2023

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Sign up by April 20 at 23:59 UTC, then play at least three full matches to earn the Great Ball Canvas Backpack!



Click here to find out more pkmn.news/3GE5wDE 24 hours remain to sign up for Global Challenge 2023 II!Sign up by April 20 at 23:59 UTC, then play at least three full matches to earn the Great Ball Canvas Backpack! #PokemonScarletViolet Click here to find out more 24 hours remain to sign up for Global Challenge 2023 II!Sign up by April 20 at 23:59 UTC, then play at least three full matches to earn the Great Ball Canvas Backpack! #PokemonScarletVioletClick here to find out more ➡️ pkmn.news/3GE5wDE https://t.co/s7YXzWeFmD

As a last-minute incentive to join the Global Challenge 2023, developers of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games have brought out an attractive new offer. Players now have a chance to earn the Great Ball Canvas Backpack, which is a cool-looking accessory that they will be able to equip in-game.

To get this bag, you need to do the following things:

Sign up for the Global Challenge 2023 by 11.59 pm UTC on April 20, 2023, which is Thursday, 4:59 pm Pacific Time.

Create a team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and play three full matches. Whether you win or lose doesn't matter.

Connect the Nintendo Account you want to use in the competition to the mobile device version of Pokemon HOME.

Upon fulfilling these three criteria, you will receive the Great Ball Canvas Backpack as a reward in-game.

How to register for Global Challenge 2023?

To register for the competition, you have to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Launch Pokemon Scarlet or Violet on your console. Open the menu under 'X.' Under that menu select the Poke Portal. Under the Poke Portal, select Battle Stadium. Over here you will see the option of Online Competitions, select that. Under Online Competitions, search for the competition you want to enter.

There are three age divisions under which you can participate. They are as follows:

Junior Division: Born in or after 2011 Senior Division: Born between 2007 and 2010 Masters Division: Born in or before 2006

You will also be eligible for additional rewards for playing in the tournament. If you finish three or more matches with a win or loss during the duration of the competition, you will be eligible for 10,000 League Points. Additionally, if your Nintendo account is connected to your Pokemon HOME account, you will also get a Poke Ball Canvas Backpack.

Please note that you will only be able to redeem one reward of each kind per Nintendo account. If there is an error in transferring the rewards, the developers will not be providing individual support to resolve the same.

Poll : 0 votes