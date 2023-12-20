How to get Groudon in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Groudon in Indigo Disk, one of the Legendary Pocket Monsters originally from the Hoenn region, will be available in the wild in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part Two. You can encounter the Continent Pokemon after you fulfill some basic requirements. Do note that the critter is a Scarlet exclusive, and if you own the Violet version of the game, you must trade to receive it.

You must complete the main story of the DLC for a chance to encounter Groudon in Indigo Disk. Patience will be key as the order in which the Legendaries will be offered to you in the game is completely randomized.

This article covers everything you need to know about where to find Groudon in Indigo Disk and the best tips and tricks to capture it.

Groudon location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Groudon Treat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

To find Groudon in Indigo Disk, you must first collect the Groudon Treat from Snacksworth at the Blueberry Academy. This can be done by completing 10 (or multiples of 10) Blueberry Quests. Considering that the order in which you receive Legendaries in this game is randomized, you might have to wait a while before you get Groudon's snack.

Groudon location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

After receiving the Key Item, you must find Alfornada Cavern, the cave below the Alfornada Gym. Here, Groudon will be situated on top of the tallest rock. Enter the area from the western entrance, head straight, and fly across the gap to reach your destination.

Before you start the encounter with Groudon in Indigo Disk, make sure to turn off auto-save and save the game on your own. Try your luck at the start of the battle by throwing a Quick Ball. If this attempt is unsuccessful, you should try putting the Pocket Monster to sleep or paralyzing it. The go-to move for these encounters is False Swipe since it prevents the rare Legendary from fainting.

Is Groudon in Indigo Disk shiny-locked?

Groudon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Unfortunately for shiny hunters, there is currently no way to capture the shiny form of this critter in Generation IX. All the other Legendary Pocket Monsters reintroduced in the game are also shiny-locked.

Is Primal Groudon available in Indigo Disk?

Primal Evolution is a very special gimmick that is not available in Generation IX. Therefore, it is not possible to get Primal Groudon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Check out the Indigo Disk Pokedex to learn about all the new and returning Pocket Monsters in Part Two of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.