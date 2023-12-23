How to get guaranteed Shiny Tepig in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to learn an easy way of catching a Shiny Tepig in the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you have come to the right place. Hunting for shiny Pocket Monsters in any of the games in the Pokemon franchise can be very time-consuming. While there are no shortcuts for most of these beasts, you can find shiny exploits for a few.

This article will walk you through everything about catching a Shiny Tepig in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Shiny Tepig location in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Tepig location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Most shiny hunting exploits rely on a reset mechanism, and the same applies to the exploit for Shiny Tepig. We will be using a town reset method to ensure a Shiny Tepig spawns for us.

For this, you must be in the place shown on the map above. The Central Plaza is a nice place to start for this shiny hunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So, fast travel to the Central Plaza and head over to the Canyon Biome from there.

After leaving the Central Plaza, go to the left, where the reset seems to work best. You could choose a different place, but it will make monsters spawn in nearby biomes, as well as in distant locations.

You do not want to miss a Shiny Tepig spawn by accident, so we have chosen the left region of the Canyon Biome right outside the Central Plaza. Once you are on the left side, you must go past the rocky mound until you see a few Pokemon spawning. You must go back and forth to reset the spawns until you get a shiny.

Regular and Shiny Tepig (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before you use this exploit for Shiny Tepig, you must make a Fire-type Sandwich. For this, you will need the following ingredients:

1 Basil

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Sour Herba Mystica

1 Spicy Herba Mystica

Using this Sandwich, you can hunt for Shiny Tepig in this region of the Terarium.

Make sure to save your game before you make the sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is to prevent you from wasting any Herba Mystica in case the exploit doesn’t work, which is very unlikely.

Shiny Tepig will be easy to find as it will have a golden body compared to the orange tinge on the normal variants of this starter Pokemon. You must use the town reset exploit by going in front till it says Canyon Biome on your screen and then returning close to the Central Plaza.

Upon spotting a Shiny Tepig, you can use a Water-type beast to make it weak and then catch it with a ball of your choice. You must unlock all the starter Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC before hunting for Shiny Tepig.