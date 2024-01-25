Pokemon Unite is set to introduce Gyarados, on January 25, 2024, a formidable Water/Flying powerhouse, as the latest addition to its character lineup. This Gen 1 fan-favorite is poised to make an impact with its proficiency in melee combat and expertise in unleashing potent physical attacks.

The multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) has sparked enthusiasm in the gaming community by injecting a new dynamic into the traditional Pokemon universe. The Kanto-originated creature's arrival is expected to create a wider variety of build combinations, diversify gameplay strategies, and expand the game's player base.

How to get Gyarados in Pokemon Unite?

You can find this license in the Unite Battle Committee inside the Shop (image via The Pokemon Company)

For those eager to add this serpent to their Pokemon Unite roster, here's a step-by-step guide:

Access the in-game Shop by navigating from the main screen of Pokemon Unite and selecting the Shop icon among the listed options on the right-hand side. Inside the Shop, locate the "Unite Battle Committee" segment, where all Pokemon licenses and related details can be found. Click on Enter to proceed. Within the "Unite Battle Committee," Gyarados should be prominently featured among the available Pokemon licenses. If not immediately visible, check the All-rounder category to easily spot this critter.

How much does Gyarados cost in Pokemon Unite?

The Water/Flying joins the game as a powerful new All-rounder addition (image via The Pokemon Company)

Gyarados comes with a price tag, and here's what you need to know about its pricing structure. Currently, it is priced at 575 Aeos Gems, the premium in-game currency requiring real-money purchases.

For a more budget-friendly approach, this creature becomes available for 13,000 Aeos Coins after seven days of its release. These coins can be earned by participating in matches and completing daily or weekly challenges. Although this method is more time-consuming, it doesn't require any real money investment.

Pokemon Unite offers enticing costumes for Gyarados

Exclusive Holowear - New Year Style (image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to its base offering, Pokemon Unite presents an exclusive event costume, the New Year Style: Gyarados, available for 1050 Aeos Gems. This unique costume adds a distinctive flair to this All-Rounder's moves and presence, making it stand out on the battlefield.

A discounted package is available for savvy shoppers seeking a deal. It offers the base license and its special event costume for 1381 Aeos Gems, a marked-down price from the total of 1625. This bundle provides a cost-effective means to acquire the character and its exclusive attire in a single purchase. Remember, this offer is available only for a limited time, so if you're considering it, seize the opportunity while you can.

Limited-time opportunity to acquire these offers for this creature (image via The Pokemon Company)

Gyarados' gameplay style and abilities make it an invaluable addition to any team. With this guide, you can bring this elusive yet captivating Pokemon into your roster in the latest Pokemon Unite update.

Whether opting for Aeos Gems or striving for Aeos Coins, the endeavor to obtain this new All-Rounder promises rewarding in-game experiences and strategic triumphs.

