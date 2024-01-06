Pokemon Unite latest update 1.13.1.4: All winners and losers

Version 1.13.1.4's patch is about to arrive in Pokemon Unite shortly. Anticipation is high for the update scheduled on January 9, 2024, promising notable changes to numerous Pokemon. The recent introduction of Metagross to Aeos Island has intensified excitement within the community, as players eagerly await how this update will transform strategies and the gameplay landscape.

Amid a cascade of buffs and nerfs, certain contenders have surged in dominance, while others have experienced a decline in their effectiveness. Let's delve into the winners and losers amidst this impactful Pokemon Unite update.

Winners in Pokemon Unite patch update 1.13.1.4

Winners of the new patch update in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross is the champion among the victors in the Pokemon Unite patch update 1.13.1.4. Its heightened durability and enhanced combat impact set it apart. While others also show improvements, they mostly consist of minor changes, rendering some more viable and increasing their likelihood of being chosen frequently.

1) Metagross

Defence increased from 505 to 550.

Special Defence increased from 370 to 410.

Iron Defence - The shield receives a substantial +100% boost, fortifying its defense, while the damage dealt by basic attacks sees a significant increase of +30%.

Meteor Mash - The cooldown has been slashed to 8 seconds, coupled with a 20% boost in shield strength. Moreover, the shield's duration has been extended to 5 seconds, up from its previous duration of 3 seconds.

Zen Headbutt - The cooldown has been trimmed by 1 second, now standing at a 5-second interval.

Gyro Ball - It now receives a 30% boost in both damage and shield strength, along with shield duration extended by 1 second. The cooldown has been further reduced to just 4 seconds.

Magnet Rise - The cooldown has been shortened from 10 seconds to 8, while the movement speed has surged from 60% to 80%.

Compute and Crash - Now, it delivers a potent 30% damage increase when targeting a single opponent and a solid 20% boost when creating the wall. Additionally, it demands 16% less energy to charge up.

2) Wigglytuff

Sing - Both Defense and Special Defense are now significantly reduced by 35% (previously 25%) for a duration of 1.5 seconds. Furthermore, Sing now imposes a 15% reduction in the opponent's movement speed, up from the previous 10%. Sing+, when upgraded, will extend this effect duration to 1.75 seconds.

Dazzling Gleam - Between Levels 6-15, the damage has been augmented by 6%-18%.

3) Gardevior

Teleport - Cooldown reduced from 11 seconds to 9 seconds.

Fairy Singularity - The energy required to charge it has been decreased by 20%.

4) Cinderace

Ember - The base damage has surged by 30%. Furthermore, the burn damage has been amplified, rising from 123 to 246 (+100%).

Feint - Movement Speed increased from 25% to 40%.

5) Zeraora

Volt Switch - The damage has been boosted by an additional 20%.

Wild Charge - Damage increased by 13%.

6) Sylveon

Special Attack increased from 50-680 to 70-720.

Fairy Frolic - Now, it demands a 20% higher energy charge but delivers a significant 20% increase in damage output.

Losers in Pokemon Unite patch update 1.13.1.4

Losers of the new patch update in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While some alterations in Pokemon Unite were anticipated and necessary for balance, the most unexpected and sought-after nerf is directed at Zacian. Although still potent in battles, these adjustments might deter it from being the top choice for certain players. Moreover, with the recent EX title and being excluded from Master Ranks in upcoming updates, it will likely see diminished selection, prompting players to explore and adapt to other available alternatives.

1) Zacian

Attack stats are reduced from 190-560 to 160-530.

The Critical Hit Rate has been adjusted. At Levels 2-4, it sits at 0%; from Levels 5-8, it stands at 5%; and from Levels 9-15, it reaches 10%.

Basic Attacks - The movement speed reduction effect has been dialed down from 20% to 15%, and its duration has been shortened from 2 seconds to just 1 second.

Metal Claw - Damage increased by 20%.

2) Lapras

Ice Beam - Frozen ground damage decreased by 20%.

Water Pulse - The damage caused by frozen ground has been reduced by 12%.

Laparas Express - The energy required to charge its Unite move has been increased by 25%, causing it to take longer to gather the necessary energy for the move.

3) Dodrio

Drill Peck - Damage decreased by 10%.

Triple Trample - Attack stat increased reduced from 30% to 25%.

In essence, this Pokemon Unite update has reshaped the power dynamics, boosting certain Pokemon significantly while making adjustments that could slightly shift others' performances. Notably, Metagross takes the spotlight as the clear victor, set to rule the arena with its upgraded capabilities and heralded arrival.

On the contrary, Zacian players might need to explore alternative options to uphold their in-game performance and ranks, considering the changes made to its effectiveness.