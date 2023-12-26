Pokemon Unite Metagross: Best builds, held items, and movesets

The Pokemon Unite universe will witness a seismic shift as of December 26, 2023, with the introduction of the formidable Steel/Psychic contender Metagross. This Gen 3 Pseudo-Legendary is set to shake up the battlefield, displaying its mastery in melee combat and delivering devastating physical attacks. The gaming community is excited as this new addition promises to diversify strategies and elevate the overall gameplay experience.

Let's delve into the intricacies of this newcomer, exploring its moves, abilities, recommended items, and emblems to help you harness Metagross's potential to the fullest.

Metagross movesets in Pokemon Unite

New arrival of the Gen 3 Pseudo-Legendary in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross emerges as an attack-focused all-rounder, excelling in melee confrontations. Its evolutionary journey involves two stages (Levels 5 and 9) before reaching its ultimate form.

This creature boasts a boosted basic attack, which strikes in an expanded area every third hit. Triggering this attack also reduces the cooldown of its moves, Meteor Mash or Gyro Ball. Notably, hitting multiple Pokemon with this boosted attack further slashes the moves' cooldowns, encouraging you to take on multiple adversaries simultaneously.

This passive ability aligns perfectly with engaging multiple opponents, diminishing hindrance effects in the presence of opposing team Pokemon. The more adversaries nearby, the shorter the duration of hindrance effects, making Metagross a formidable foe in crowded skirmishes. Iron Defense (Lv. 1 or 3): A shield envelops the user, fortifying defenses while empowering their subsequent basic attacks.

Upon scanning for an opposing Pokemon ahead, the user charges toward it, dealing damage on impact. Meteor Mash (Lv. 5): The user charges power into their fist, unleashing a damaging area-of-effect attack. This move not only shields the user but strengthens the shield and boosts the damage of their next basic attack based on the number of opposing Pokemon struck. The subsequent attack hits like a meteor, impacting multiple foes within an area. Upgrade (Lv. 11): Amplifies the move by restoring the user's HP upon landing the meteoric punch.

Gyro Ball (Lv. 5): The user spins rapidly, inflicting damage on nearby opponents. Successful hits on opposing Pokemon strengthen the user's shield, particularly when hitting multiple adversaries or those on the opposing team. Upgrade (Lv. 11): Sustaining the shield enhances the user's HP recovery, correlating to the shield's remaining strength.

Zen Headbutt (Lv. 7): Launches a psychic wave forward, followed by the user charging towards struck opponents, causing damage and hurling them. Upgrade (Lv. 13): Temporarily reduces incoming damage after dealing damage to opposing Pokemon.

Magnet Rise (Lv. 7): Levitates the user via electromagnetism, bolstering their movement speed. Using a basic attack while airborne forces the user down forcefully, damaging nearby opponents and tossing them. Upgrade (Lv. 13): Reduces damage from opposing Pokemon while levitating.

Levitates the user via electromagnetism, bolstering their movement speed. Using a basic attack while airborne forces the user down forcefully, damaging nearby opponents and tossing them. Reduces damage from opposing Pokemon while levitating. Unite Move - Compute and Crush (Lv. 9): The user swiftly analyzes nearby opposing Pokemon, gaining a shield corresponding to the number of adversaries assessed. If only two or fewer are analyzed, the user dashes towards the weakest foe, dealing damage. Knocking out an opponent with this move replenishes a portion of the Unite Move gauge. Analyzing two or more foes prompts the user to target the weakest opponent, damaging surrounding adversaries and creating a restrictive barrier.

Best Held Items and Emblem Build of Metagross in Pokemon Unite

Metagross makes the overall balance even more diverse in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Optimizing Metagross' performance involves strategic item and emblem selections. Stacking items like Attack Weight or Aeos Cookie proves beneficial for this combat-centric Pokemon. The stacking strategy amplifies its prowess, making it a relentless force in clashes.

The Weakness Policy presents a compelling choice, consistently amplifying its power during engagements. Additionally, the Resilient Guard augments its shield capabilities, making it more challenging for adversaries to subdue it. With various viable items like Focus Band, Muscle Band, and Razor Claw, the choice ultimately hinges on prioritizing your playstyle and preferences.

The emblem setup leans toward Attack and HP stats, influencing its survivability and offensive capabilities. While unconventional, experimenting with Pink Emblems to amplify hindrance resistance can yield intriguing results, potentially bolstering its endurance in crowded encounters.

Metagross: the Phantom Thief Style Holowear in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross in Pokemon Unite emerges as a brawl-centric all-rounder, wielding impressive shielding capabilities and reduced susceptibility to crowd control effects. Focusing on late-game strategies and choosing items that support team fights can make Metagross much more effective during battles.

This critter promises to shine in chaotic confrontations, potentially turning the tide against squishier opponents on the enemy team.

The anticipation for Metagross's debut resonates within the community, and its impact on intense in-game clashes is eagerly awaited. Get ready to witness this powerhouse redefine combat dynamics within Pokemon Unite.