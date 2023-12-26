How to get Metagross in Pokemon Unite

On December 26th, 2023, Pokemon Unite will welcome the Steel/Psychic powerhouse, Metagross, as the newest addition to its roster. This Gen 3 Pseudo-Legendary arrives, showcasing its prowess in Melee combat and mastery of landing devastating Physical Attacks.

This multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) has stirred excitement within the gaming community, injecting a fresh dynamic into the classic Pokemon universe. Metagross's arrival promises to diversify gameplay strategies and increase the game's player base.

Getting Metagross in Pokemon Unite

Where to find in Metagross Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those eager to acquire Metagross in Pokemon Unite, here's a step-by-step guide:

Access the in-game Shop by navigating from the main screen of Pokemon Unite and selecting the Shop icon among the listed options on the right-hand side. Once inside the Shop, locate the "Unite Battle Committee" segment. All Pokemon licenses and related details can be found here. Click on Enter to proceed. Within the "Unite Battle Committee," Metagross should prominently feature among the available Pokemon licenses. If it's not immediately visible, opt for the All-rounders category to easily spot Metagross.

How much does Metagross cost in Pokemon Unite?

Metagross' cost in Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross comes at a cost, and here's what you need to know about its pricing structure. Currently, Metagross is priced at 575 Aeos Gems, which are the premium in-game currency requiring real-money purchases.

For a more budget-friendly approach, after seven days of its release, Metagross becomes available for 14,000 Aeos Coins. These coins can be earned by engaging in matches and completing daily or weekly challenges. Although more time-consuming, this method doesn't require any real money investment.

Pokemon Unite offers enticing costumes for Metagross

Metagross: the Phantom Thief Style Holowear (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to its base offering, Pokemon Unite presents an exclusive event costume for Metagross: the Phantom Thief Style for a limited time, available at the price of 400 Aeos Gems. This unique costume adds a distinctive flair to your Metagross, making it stand out on the battlefield.

For savvy shoppers seeking a deal, a discounted package is available. It offers the Metagross license and its special event costume for 829 Aeos Gems, a marked-down price from the total of 975. This bundle provides a cost-effective means to acquire the character and its exclusive attire in a single purchase.

You can get both together at a discounted price (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross's gameplay style and abilities make it an invaluable addition to any team. With this guide, you can bring this elusive yet captivating Pokemon into your roster in the latest Unite update.

Whether opting for Aeos Gems or striving for Aeos Coins, the endeavor to obtain Metagross promises rewarding in-game experiences and strategic triumphs.