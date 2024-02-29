How to get Hala-Style Shoes, Pants, Shirt, and Pose in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is nearing the release of its next content season called World of Wonders. While the extent of things to come has yet to be expanded upon, Niantic is already making strides in the right direction by introducing an event collaboration with the anime and adding a new season to the Battle League.

With every new battle season comes a bevy of new rewards. Among these rewards are new cosmetics themed around the character Hala, one of the four Kahunas and Elite Four members of the Alola region.

But how can players earn the outfit set from the beloved Alolan icon?

What is the Hala outfit set in Pokemon GO?

Players can earn the Hala outfit by winning matches in the Battle League (Image via Niantic)

This Pokemon GO outfit set and its accompanying pose belong to Hala of the Melemele Island Kahuna. Hala is a Fighting-type specialist who gives players their Starter Pokemon in the Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon titles. Since Hala is known to never back down from a scuffle, it makes sense for his outfit to be rewarded to trainers daring enough to scale the ranked ladder.

The entire set comes with shoes, pants, a shirt, and Hala's signature pose from the games.

How to get Hala's outfit in Pokemon GO

Hala's outfit is exclusive to Pokemon GO's Battle League (Image via Niantic)

The only way players can collect each of the pieces of this cosmetic set is to participate in ranked Battle League matches. As they progress, they will climb higher in the ranked ladder, with certain benchmarks lining the path to the top.

For each of these tiers trainers reach, they will receive a piece of the clothing set. Here is how each piece of the cosmetic collection can be obtained:

Reach Ace rank - Hala-Style Shoes

Reach Veteran rank - Hala-Style Pants

Reach Expert rank - Hala-Style Shirt

Reach Legend rank - Hala-Style Pose

If players truly do want to get into Pokemon GO's competitive scene to earn these cosmetics, the mode can be a bit overwhelming. The game features a drastically different battle system than anything else in the Pokemon franchise, operating in real time through a series of light and heavy attacks rather than being turn-based.

The most accessible of the three available leagues is the Great League. Here, creatures are limited to a combat power of under 1,500, meaning players cannot just stomp through matches with Legendary Pokemon. A lot of the creatures that do well in this tier of play, like Umbreon, Medicham, and Galarian Stunfisk, are also relatively easy to find.

It is unlikely that these rewards will make their way to the in-game clothing store catalog, so if trainers want to add this outfit to their wardrobe, they will need to learn how to battle.

With these rewards being tied to competitive play, it would be safe to assume that they will be available throughout the Pokemon GO World of Wonders season.