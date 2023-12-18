How to get Kecleon in Pokemon GO and is Shiny Kecleon available?

Catching Kecleon in Pokemon GO is one of the harder tasks that you will come across. This is solely due to the fact that it is an elusive Pocket Monster, and it can be rarely found camouflaged in PokeStops. Experienced players might have had a few encounters, but this might not be the case with those new to the game.

While it might be hard to find the Pokemon normally, Niantic has announced an event called Hidden Surprise Kecleon that will make life easier if you are on the hunt for this elusive Pocket Monster.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about catching Kecleon in this game, including the chances of it being shiny.

How to catch Kecleon in Pokemon GO

Kecleon in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, this Pokemon is being featured in an ongoing event – Hidden Surprise Kecleon. You can participate in this event on Monday, December 18, 2023, from 5 pm local time to 8 pm local time. Since it is the 325th Pokemon in the Pokedex, it was nice on Niantic’s part to host this event on the 325th day of the year.

During this event, Kecleon will have increased spawns in PokeStops. So, how will you spot this Pocket Monster?

You will have to keep an eye out for a transparent figure on the photo disc when you tap on a PokeStop. While Kecleon will be transparent, you can see its characteristic red line around its waist.

Furthermore, when Kecleon occupies a PokeStop, you will not be able to spin it. You will have to try to spin it a few times and tap on Kecleon to make it drop. You can then catch it like every other monster in Pokemon GO.

Kecleon can also spawn on PokeStops taken over by Team GO Rocket grunts. However, you can catch it from here once you defeat the grunt.

You don't have to be close to PokeStops and can tap it from a distance to check if Kecleon is occupying it. This will allow you to scout faster for this Pocket Monster.

Can Kecleon be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Kecleon and Shiny Kecleon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, you can encounter a Shiny Kecleon in Pokemon GO. There is a very subtle difference in the appearance of the normal and shiny variants of this monster. The former will have a red zigzag line around its body, while the latter will have a purple line.

Shiny odds of Kecleon in Pokemon GO

Usually, Kecleon has full shiny odds of 1-in-512. This makes it one of the rarest shinies in the game.

During the Hidden Surprise Kecleon event, this monster won’t have boosted shiny odds, but its spawns will be boosted, which will indirectly increase the former.