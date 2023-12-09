Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

Pokemon GO players can participate in the Catch Mastery Ice event today, Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 10 am to 8 pm local time. Such an occasion featuring Ice-type Pocket Monsters seems fitting during the holiday season.

You'll come across many creatures during this event, all of which will have shiny variants. In this article, we will walk you through the shiny odds of all the encounters that you may have during the Catch Mastery Ice event in Pokemon GO.

All shiny Pocket Monsters available during Pokemon GO Catch Master Ice event

1) Shiny odds of Snorunt

Snorunt and Shiny Snorunt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon will be available in the wild, which means you can encounter it while you're up and about your daily adventures in GO.

Snorunt is an Ice-type Pocket Monster with two stages of evolution. The first stage is Froslass, which then evolves into Glalie. Glalie has the ability to Mega Evolve into Mega Glalie.

Snorunt has normal spawns, so it usually enjoys full shiny odds of 1-in-512. However, this Pokemon will have boosted shiny odds during the Catch Mastery Ice event. While Niantic has not provided us with an exact number, we can expect it to be 1-in-64 or 1-in-128 encounters. The odds can be in your favor or against based on how shiny your luck is in Pokemon GO.

Once you get a Shiny Snorunt, you can evolve it into Shiny Froslass and then into Shiny Glalie.

2) Shiny odds of Bergmite

Shiny Bergmite and Shiny Avalugg (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like Snorunt, Bergmite will be available in the wild and enjoys full shiny odds of 1-in-512 on normal days. It will also have boosted shiny odds of 1-in-128 during the Catch Mastery Ice event. This number could be lower or higher depending on your shiny luck.

Once you get a Shiny Bergmite, you can evolve it into a Shiny Avalugg, which has a brilliant design. So, if you don't have one in your account yet, now is a good time to get this beautiful Shiny Pocket Monster.

3) Shiny odds of Cryogonal

Shiny Cryogonal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cryogonal has been available in Pokemon GO for quite some time now. However, it has not had a shiny variant until now. This Pocket Monster’s shiny version will debut through the Catch Mastery Ice event.

Like the previous entries, Shiny Cryogonal is going to have boosted shiny odds of 1-in-128. It could also enjoy permaboosted shiny odds of 1-in-64. Once again, the probability depends on your shiny luck in GO.