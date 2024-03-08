How to get Kleavor in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Kleavor is a Bug/Rock-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. This formidable creature from the Hisuian region offers a fresh challenge for those eager to grow their collections in the game, particularly trainers in pursuit of the elusive shiny variant.

In this guide, we will learn how to capture the Hisuian critter and increase your chances of finding its shiny form in Pokemon GO.

How to get Kleavor in Pokemon GO

Kleavor in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Hisuian evolution of Scyther brings a unique twist to the Pocket Monster roster in Pokemon GO. Unlike most creatures, this critter can't be found roaming in the wild or through the standard evolution methods that trainers might be accustomed to.

Instead, the only way to add this Bug/Rock-type species to your collection is by engaging in a 3-Star Raid battle and defeating it first. This exclusivity makes it a prized catch for many trainers.

However, since the conclusion of the Kleavor Raid Day event, catching this Pokemon has become a challenge, as it is currently unavailable outside of raid battles. This means that trainers need to stay vigilant for any announcements or changes to the raid schedule.

Future events may once again offer the opportunity to battle and catch the Axe Pokemon, so keeping an eye on official updates regarding the game is crucial.

Scyther's current evolution status

Kleavor's Paldean entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those wondering if the traditional method of evolving Scyther to obtain Kleavor is possible, the answer is no for now. Scyther's evolutionary path remains unchanged, with its evolution leading solely to Scizor in Pokemon GO.

This deviation from expected evolution mechanics underscores the unique position of Hisuian forms within the game. While this might change in the future, trainers should focus on raid battles as the primary means of obtaining the Hisuian creature.

Can Kleavor be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny variant of the Hisuian Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The hunt for shiny Pokemon is a hallmark of the Pokemon GO experience, offering trainers the chance to capture rare and distinctively colored versions of their favorite Pocket Monster. The good news for collectors and enthusiasts is that shiny Kleavor does exist in the game.

However, given this Pokemon's exclusive availability through raid battles and its current absence from the wild, encountering a shiny form is exceptionally challenging.

The rarity of a shiny variant makes any opportunity to battle Kleavor in a raid even more valuable. Trainers should remain alert to future events or special raid opportunities that may increase the chances of encountering a shiny variant.

Participation in these events, coupled with a bit of luck, may reward trainers with this rare and sought-after variant.

Catching Kleavor in Pokemon GO presents a unique challenge due to its limited availability through raid battles. While evolving Scyther is not currently an option for obtaining this Hisuian creature, future updates may offer new methods.

The possibility of encountering its shiny variant adds an extra layer of excitement to the pursuit, encouraging trainers to stay engaged with the game's evolving content.

As always, staying informed about the updates and participating in future events are the best strategies for trainers looking to catch this unique Hisuian Pokemon.