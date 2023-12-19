How to get Kubfu in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Kubfu in Indigo Disk is one of the many Legendary Pocket Monsters available in the second part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. This Fighting-type critter from Generation VIII can be caught in the wild for the first time in a main series game, and the process is fairly simple.

The only thing you must keep in mind if you wish to catch Kubfu in Indigo Disk is that you must complete the main story of the DLC and have some patience. The latter is because you have no control over when you will get to encounter this Pocket Monster.

That said, this guide covers where you can find Kubfu, as well as some tips and tricks to help you catch it with ease.

Kubfu location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Kubfu Treat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet(Image via TPC)

You can find Kubfu in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC after you have obtained the Kubfu Treat from Snacksworth. To do this, you must complete at least 10 Blueberry Quests. However, the order in which Snacksworth hands out Treats is randomized, and you might have to complete more than a hundred of these before you receive a Kubfu Treat.

Kubfu location in Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Once you have received the Key Item, you must travel to Area Two of North Province of the Paldea region. Here, go through the bamboo forest till you find a sign that says Fury Falls. Kubfu should be right here. At this point, make sure to manually save the game before starting your encounter with the critter.

After starting the encounter, throw a Quick Ball. If that doesn't capture Kubfu in Indigo Disk, inflict it with a status condition like Sleep or Paralysis. Keep throwing Ultra Balls at it and using False Swipe to keep the target alive.

Once you have spent substantial time in the battle, consider throwing a Timer Ball. All things considered, Kubfu should be one of the easier Legendaries to capture.

Is Kubfu in Indigo Disk shiny-locked?

Kubfu in Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Unfortunately, Kubfu in Indigo Disk is shiny-locked. This means an encounter with the shiny version of this creature is not possible using the technique mentioned in the previous section.

Can you evolve Kubfu in Indigo Disk to get Urshifu?

Although the shiny form of Kubfu is not available in Paldea at the moment, you can still find the necessary items to evolve it into Urshifu. Head over to the Porto Marinada Auction to find both Scroll of Darkness and Scroll of Waters.

Giving Kubfu the former will lead it to evolve into Single Strike Urshifu (part Dark-type), while the latter will lead the Wushu Pokemon to evolve into Rapid Strike Urshifu (part Water-type).

Check out the Indigo Disk Pokedex to find out more about all the new and returning Pocket Monsters in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.