How to get limited-time Pokemon Oreos

The catalog of collectible Pokemon merchandise continues to expand as a new object of obsession enters the scene, Pokemon Oreos. However, these special packages have been harder and harder to come by as time goes on. Despite popular belief, though, these packages can still be bought.

As many collectors know, when collectibles become older, their value increases. This has led to packages of the limited-time Oreos skyrocketing in price after being bought in mass by scalpers.

For the average consumer, paying upwards of $100 for some sandwich cookies is very unreasonable despite how good they are.

For Pokemon fans looking to get their hands on these cookies before they lose their chance, it may help to know where they can purchase them online as they have not been reported in stores for a long time. So, where can players buy these limited-edition cookies, and can they be purchased for a reasonable price?

Where to purchase Pokemon Oreos

Some decorated faces of the Pokemon Oreos (Image via Nabisco)

The first marketplace that comes to the mind of many consumers is Amazon. While this is the most accessible marketplace for people having trouble finding these cookies, the price has sadly been inflated.

Rather than the typical average cost of $4 for a pack, customers have to pay at least $50.

Another website that many customers may consider is eBay, known for having ready-to-purchase collectibles. However, purchasing food from the site may be a bit risky, to say the least.

With this in mind, users looking to actually eat these cookies may want to try other websites and markets.

As these cookies are collectibles in specific communities, the price of these packages can vary over time. As of writing, the cheapest package of Pokemon Oreos on eBay is around $11, including shipping fees.

Funnily enough, people can also buy the individual cookies of the different Pokemon on eBay.

While it is unfortunate that food of all things has been bought out by scalpers looking to capitalize on cookies, it may be worth investing in now. Rather than waiting until later, if people genuinely want to see these Pokemon Oreos for themselves, packages will only get more expensive as time goes on.

But what makes these cookies so special? What is the average Pokemon fan missing out on if they choose not to purchase a package of these limited-edition Oreos for $50?

There has to be a big draw. Do these cookies taste better? Is it a new experimental flavor inspired by the Pokemon franchise that people need to try?

Unfortunately, there is nothing special about these cookies at all. The only defining feature they have over the standard Oreo is that these limited-time Pokemon cookies have engravings of some Pokemon on them.

So the average person does not need these cookies, and they are not missing out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far