How to get Mark Charm in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get the Mark Charm in Indigo Disk in Scarlet and Violet, you must complete the Blueberry Pokedex, meaning catching all the Pokemon in the Terrarium. It is a vital Key Item that increases the chance of finding a Pocket Monster with a mark.

However, getting Mark Charm is a challenge. You will have to finish the main story of the second expansion and register all regular forms and Legendaries. The item can be reused even after you complete the storyline.

In this guide, we will go through how to find and use Mark Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Mark Charm in Indigo Disk?

Meet Cyrano to get Mark Charm (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you catch all the Pokemon in Indigo Disk, you must return to Blueberry Academy and meet Director Cyrano to get the Mark Charm. He will be at the usual spot, near the entrance of the Academy.

The Mark Charm is the last reward item you will receive in Scarlet and Violet’s latest DLC. The item’s effect boosts your chances of encountering wild Pocket Monsters with marks, and there are 49 of them. However, they are extremely hard to encounter and are rare finds.

Marked Pokemon have a unique title that will be displayed once they get out of the Poke Ball and enter a battle. Although they will have the intriguing feature, it will not buff or debuff their stats. They will perform the same as the non-marked creatures but will have a new personality. Such monsters will also change how they interact with a trainer during battle.

The most challenging aspect of obtaining the Mark Charm in the Indigo Disk is to complete the Pokedex. If you have not done that, you will not be able to get this item. On top of that, Director Cyrano will not say anything about it unless you catch all Pokemon after finishing the main story of the latest DLC.

To speed up the process of catching the most difficult ones, you can meet Snackworth and get the location of the Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

How to use Mark Charm?

Put in your Item's Bag pocket (Image via RuffledRowlit YT/The Pokemon Company)

To use the Mark Charm in the indigo Disk, you need to put the item in your Bag’s Key Items pocket. Its effect will automatically work, and you don’t need to do anything manually.

Remember, if you don’t add the Mark Charm to your Bag’s Key Items Pocket, the effect will not work.

If you're looking for how to catch Legendaries, check this guide on how to get Rapid Strike Urshifu.