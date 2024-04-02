How to get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO, and can it be Shiny?

With the latest installment of Mega Raids in full swing, you can easily get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO. This monster is the final evolutionary form of the iconic Charmander and it stands as a formidable Fire- and Dragon-type Pokemon. With its brilliant design, color scheme, and sturdy demeanor, Charizard X’s Mega Evolution exudes an air of natural authority. And yes, it can be shiny.

This article will teach you everything about catching this dragon-type creature in GO.

How to get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO

Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

There are a couple of ways you can get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO:

Mega Evolve a Charizard with Mega Energy. You can evolve a Charmander into a Charizard which can then undergo a Mega Evolution.

Defeat Mega Charizard X in a Mega Raid and then Mega Evolve it to get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO

You can find Mega Charizard X in GO’s Mega Raids from Thursday, April 4, 2024, 10 am local time till Saturday, April 14, 2024, 10 am local time.

We have a detailed Mega Charizard X raid guide for Pokemon GO. You can also solo defeat this Fire- and Dragon-type monster using the right set of high-level counters. We have listed some of the best counters you can use against the X variant of Mega Charizard in GO along with their ideal moveset for the Mega Raid:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot as the Fast move and Precipice Blades as the Charged move

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move

Origin Palkia with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Spacial Rend as the Charged move

Origin Dilaga with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Roar of Time as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Palkia with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Draco Meteor as the Charged move

Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Garchomp with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Haxorus with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Breaking Swipe as the Charged move

Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Can Mega Charizard X be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Charizard X (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO, it can be shiny if you are lucky. After defeating this raid boss, you will have an encounter with Charizard on the catch screen. This encounter can give you a Shiny Charizard in one out of 512 encounters. This probability is not absolute and is subject to change depending on your shiny luck.

If you get a Shiny Charizard from the aforementioned catch screen, you can obtain a Shiny Mega Charizard X by evolving it with 200 Mega Energy. However, if the raids don't yield any success, you can still obtain a Shiny Mega Charizard X if you have a Shiny Charizard in your Pokemon collection.

You can use the Mega Energy from the raids to Mega Evolve the critter in your collection.