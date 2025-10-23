How to get all Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are a total of 67 Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. By using these stones, you can unlock the Mega Evolutions of their respective Pokemon. You can purchase several different stones with Pokedollars if you have the necessary amount. Furthermore, you may also receive them by defeating their associated Pokemon in a battle.

This article will explain how you can get all the 67 Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A: All locations and how to unlock them

Mega Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Collecting all 67 Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be a long ordeal. Many of these stones unlock after you finish certain missions. Once they become available, you can ideally purchase them for some Pokedollars. That being said, there are three different ways to get the Mega Stones:

Purchasing from either the Mega Stone Emporium or Quasartico in Lumiose City.

Getting gifted Mega Stones from certain characters

Defeat the associated Mega Pokemon to earn the respective stone.

That being said, here is a table that depicts all the stones and their locations, along with the methods for obtaining them.

Mega Stone Where to get How to unlock Gardevoirite Mystery Gift Available from October 16, 2025, to February 28, 2026. Greninjite Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles Season 1 Reach Rank K or higher in Season 1 of the Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles. Delphoxite Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles Season 2 Reach Rank K or higher in Season 2 of the Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles. Chesnaughtite Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles Season 3 Reach Rank K or higher in Season 3 of the Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles. Absolite Mission 9 Story progression Gengarite Stone Emporium 50,000 Pokedollars Medichamite Stone Emporium 50,000 Pokedollars Abomasite Stone Emporium 50,000 Pokedollars Scizorite Stone Emporium 50,000 Pokedollars Garchompite Stone Emporium 70,000 Pokedollars Steelixite Stone Emporium 70,000 Pokedollars Kangaskhanite Stone Emporium 70,000 Pokedollars Charizardite X Stone Emporium 100,000 Pokedollars Charizardite Y Stone Emporium 100,000 Pokedollars Blastoisinite Stone Emporium 100,000 Pokedollars Pidgeotite Quasartico 180 Mega Shards Manectite Quasartico 180 Mega Shards Houndoominite Quasartico 180 Mega Shards Audinite Quasartico 180 Mega Shards Lopunnite Quasartico 180 Mega Shards Sablenite Quasartico 180 Mega Shards Sharpedonite Quasartico 180 Mega Shards Gyaradosite Quasartico 240 Mega Shards Lucarionite Quasartico 240 Mega Shards Heracronite Quasartico 240 Mega Shards Aerodactylite Quasartico 240 Mega Shards Alakazite Quasartico 360 Mega Shards Drampanite Quasartico 360 Mega Shards Meganiumite Hotel Z / Stone Emporium (post-game) Either received during mission 10 (Chikorita as starter Pokemon). Or 100,000 Pokedollars after finishin the main story. Emboarite Hotel Z / Stone Emporium (post-game) Either received during mission 10 (Tepig as starter Pokemon). Or 100,000 Pokedollars after finishin the main story. Feraligite Hotel Z / Stone Emporium (post-game) Either received during mission 10 (Totodile as starter Pokemon). Or 100,000 Pokedollars after finishin the main story. Slowbronite Main Mission 11 Rogue Pokemon Cameruptite Main Mission 12 Rogue Pokemon Victreebelite Main Mission 13 Rogue Pokemon Beedrillite Main Mission 16 Rogue Pokemon Hawluchanite Main Mission 17 Rogue Pokemon Banettite Main Mission 18 Rogue Pokemon Eelektrossite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 15. Glalitite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 15. Pinsirite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 15. Excadrite Quasartico Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 15. Aggronite Quasartico Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 20. Chandelurite Quasartico Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 20. Falinksite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 20. Mawilite Main Mission 21 Rogue Pokemon Barbaracite Main Mission 22 Rogue Pokemon Ampharosite Main Mission 23 Rogue Pokemon Galladite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 25. Scolipite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 25. Skarmorite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 25. Froslassite Main Mission 27 Rogue Pokemon Altarianite Main Mission 28 Rogue Pokemon Venusaurite Main Mission 29 Rogue Pokemon Metagrossite Main Mission 31 Rogue Pokemon Clefablite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 31. Salamencite Quasartico Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 31. Dragalgite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 31. Scraftinite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 31. Dragoninite Main Mission 32 Rogue Pokemon Tyranitarite Main Mission 33 Rogue Pokemon Starminite Main Mission 34 Rogue Pokemon Zygardite Main Mission 37 Rogue Pokemon Malamarite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 37. Pyroarite Quasartico Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 37. Floettite Infinite Z-A Royale Win 14 matches in the Infinite Z-A Royale (post-game) and defeat Urbain/Taunie. Raichunite X Mega Dimension DLC Available in the Mega Dimension DLC. Raichunite Y Mega Dimension DLC Available in the Mega Dimension DLC.

This is how you can get all of the necessary Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. As you can tell, a number of these can only be achieved by fighting Rogue Pokemon of their respective stones. It's vital to win these battles to acquire said evolution and progress in the game's story.

Once you acquire the stone, the next step is to successfully use it. The next section discusses how.

How to use Mega Stones

To use the Mega Stones, first you must acquire the Key Stone and the Mega Ring by progressing naturally through main mission 9. Next, you can follow these steps to use your stones:

Once you've unlocked a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A and acquired the right Mega Stone, you can open the Menu by pressing X.

In the Menu, select the correct Pokemon based on their respective stone. For instance, only Gyarados can use the Gyaradosite.

After selecting your desired Pokemon, click on 'Give an item to hold'.

Next, scroll to the Mega Stones section and click on 'Give to Pokemon'. This will help you equip your stone to your Pokemon.

These are all the necessary steps you need to follow to use your acquired Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. After equipping, you can use them in battle after the Mega Power gauge fills up completely, allowing you to use your Pokemon's full potential.

