How to get all Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Prit Chauhan
Published Oct 23, 2025 04:42 GMT
How to get all Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Mega Stones guide for Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a total of 67 Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. By using these stones, you can unlock the Mega Evolutions of their respective Pokemon. You can purchase several different stones with Pokedollars if you have the necessary amount. Furthermore, you may also receive them by defeating their associated Pokemon in a battle.

Ad

This article will explain how you can get all the 67 Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

sk promotional banner

Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A: All locations and how to unlock them

Mega Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Mega Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Collecting all 67 Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be a long ordeal. Many of these stones unlock after you finish certain missions. Once they become available, you can ideally purchase them for some Pokedollars. That being said, there are three different ways to get the Mega Stones:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Purchasing from either the Mega Stone Emporium or Quasartico in Lumiose City.
  • Getting gifted Mega Stones from certain characters
  • Defeat the associated Mega Pokemon to earn the respective stone.

That being said, here is a table that depicts all the stones and their locations, along with the methods for obtaining them.

Mega Stone

Where to get

How to unlock

Gardevoirite

Mystery Gift

Available from October 16, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

Greninjite

Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles Season 1

Reach Rank K or higher in Season 1 of the Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles.

Delphoxite

Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles Season 2

Reach Rank K or higher in Season 2 of the Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles.

Chesnaughtite

Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles Season 3

Reach Rank K or higher in Season 3 of the Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles.

Absolite

Mission 9

Story progression

Gengarite

Stone Emporium

50,000 Pokedollars

Medichamite

Stone Emporium

50,000 Pokedollars

Abomasite

Stone Emporium

50,000 Pokedollars

Scizorite

Stone Emporium

50,000 Pokedollars

Garchompite

Stone Emporium

70,000 Pokedollars

Steelixite

Stone Emporium

70,000 Pokedollars

Kangaskhanite

Stone Emporium

70,000 Pokedollars

Charizardite X

Stone Emporium

100,000 Pokedollars

Charizardite Y

Stone Emporium

100,000 Pokedollars

Blastoisinite

Stone Emporium

100,000 Pokedollars

Pidgeotite

Quasartico

180 Mega Shards

Manectite

Quasartico

180 Mega Shards

Houndoominite

Quasartico

180 Mega Shards

Audinite

Quasartico

180 Mega Shards

Lopunnite

Quasartico

180 Mega Shards

Sablenite

Quasartico

180 Mega Shards

Sharpedonite

Quasartico

180 Mega Shards

Gyaradosite

Quasartico

240 Mega Shards

Lucarionite

Quasartico

240 Mega Shards

Heracronite

Quasartico

240 Mega Shards

Aerodactylite

Quasartico

240 Mega Shards

Alakazite

Quasartico

360 Mega Shards

Drampanite

Quasartico

360 Mega Shards

Meganiumite

Hotel Z / Stone Emporium (post-game)

Either received during mission 10 (Chikorita as starter Pokemon).

Or 100,000 Pokedollars after finishin the main story.

Emboarite

Hotel Z / Stone Emporium (post-game)

Either received during mission 10 (Tepig as starter Pokemon).

Or 100,000 Pokedollars after finishin the main story.

Feraligite

Hotel Z / Stone Emporium (post-game)

Either received during mission 10 (Totodile as starter Pokemon).

Or 100,000 Pokedollars after finishin the main story.

Slowbronite

Main Mission 11

Rogue Pokemon

Cameruptite

Main Mission 12

Rogue Pokemon

Victreebelite

Main Mission 13

Rogue Pokemon

Beedrillite

Main Mission 16

Rogue Pokemon

Hawluchanite

Main Mission 17

Rogue Pokemon

Banettite

Main Mission 18

Rogue Pokemon

Eelektrossite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 15.

Glalitite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 15.

Pinsirite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 15.

Excadrite

Quasartico

Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 15.

Aggronite

Quasartico

Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 20.

Chandelurite

Quasartico

Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 20.

Falinksite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 20.

Mawilite

Main Mission 21

Rogue Pokemon

Barbaracite

Main Mission 22

Rogue Pokemon

Ampharosite

Main Mission 23

Rogue Pokemon

Galladite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 25.

Scolipite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 25.

Skarmorite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 25.

Froslassite

Main Mission 27

Rogue Pokemon

Altarianite

Main Mission 28

Rogue Pokemon

Venusaurite

Main Mission 29

Rogue Pokemon

Metagrossite

Main Mission 31

Rogue Pokemon

Clefablite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 31.

Salamencite

Quasartico

Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 31.

Dragalgite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 31.

Scraftinite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 31.

Dragoninite

Main Mission 32

Rogue Pokemon

Tyranitarite

Main Mission 33

Rogue Pokemon

Starminite

Main Mission 34

Rogue Pokemon

Zygardite

Main Mission 37

Rogue Pokemon

Malamarite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 37.

Pyroarite

Quasartico

Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 37.

Floettite

Infinite Z-A Royale

Win 14 matches in the Infinite Z-A Royale (post-game) and defeat Urbain/Taunie.

Raichunite X

Mega Dimension DLC

Available in the Mega Dimension DLC.

Raichunite Y

Mega Dimension DLC

Available in the Mega Dimension DLC.

Ad

This is how you can get all of the necessary Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. As you can tell, a number of these can only be achieved by fighting Rogue Pokemon of their respective stones. It's vital to win these battles to acquire said evolution and progress in the game's story.

Once you acquire the stone, the next step is to successfully use it. The next section discusses how.

How to use Mega Stones

To use the Mega Stones, first you must acquire the Key Stone and the Mega Ring by progressing naturally through main mission 9. Next, you can follow these steps to use your stones:

Ad
  • Once you've unlocked a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A and acquired the right Mega Stone, you can open the Menu by pressing X.
  • In the Menu, select the correct Pokemon based on their respective stone. For instance, only Gyarados can use the Gyaradosite.
  • After selecting your desired Pokemon, click on 'Give an item to hold'.
  • Next, scroll to the Mega Stones section and click on 'Give to Pokemon'. This will help you equip your stone to your Pokemon.

These are all the necessary steps you need to follow to use your acquired Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. After equipping, you can use them in battle after the Mega Power gauge fills up completely, allowing you to use your Pokemon's full potential.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Prit Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications