How to get all Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are a total of 67 Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. By using these stones, you can unlock the Mega Evolutions of their respective Pokemon. You can purchase several different stones with Pokedollars if you have the necessary amount. Furthermore, you may also receive them by defeating their associated Pokemon in a battle.
This article will explain how you can get all the 67 Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A: All locations and how to unlock them
Collecting all 67 Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be a long ordeal. Many of these stones unlock after you finish certain missions. Once they become available, you can ideally purchase them for some Pokedollars. That being said, there are three different ways to get the Mega Stones:
Purchasing from either the Mega Stone Emporium or Quasartico in Lumiose City.
Getting gifted Mega Stones from certain characters
Defeat the associated Mega Pokemon to earn the respective stone.
That being said, here is a table that depicts all the stones and their locations, along with the methods for obtaining them.
Mega Stone
Where to get
How to unlock
Gardevoirite
Mystery Gift
Available from October 16, 2025, to February 28, 2026.
Greninjite
Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles Season 1
Reach Rank K or higher in Season 1 of the Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles.
Delphoxite
Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles Season 2
Reach Rank K or higher in Season 2 of the Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles.
Chesnaughtite
Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles Season 3
Reach Rank K or higher in Season 3 of the Z-A Battle Club Ranked Battles.
Absolite
Mission 9
Story progression
Gengarite
Stone Emporium
50,000 Pokedollars
Medichamite
Stone Emporium
50,000 Pokedollars
Abomasite
Stone Emporium
50,000 Pokedollars
Scizorite
Stone Emporium
50,000 Pokedollars
Garchompite
Stone Emporium
70,000 Pokedollars
Steelixite
Stone Emporium
70,000 Pokedollars
Kangaskhanite
Stone Emporium
70,000 Pokedollars
Charizardite X
Stone Emporium
100,000 Pokedollars
Charizardite Y
Stone Emporium
100,000 Pokedollars
Blastoisinite
Stone Emporium
100,000 Pokedollars
Pidgeotite
Quasartico
180 Mega Shards
Manectite
Quasartico
180 Mega Shards
Houndoominite
Quasartico
180 Mega Shards
Audinite
Quasartico
180 Mega Shards
Lopunnite
Quasartico
180 Mega Shards
Sablenite
Quasartico
180 Mega Shards
Sharpedonite
Quasartico
180 Mega Shards
Gyaradosite
Quasartico
240 Mega Shards
Lucarionite
Quasartico
240 Mega Shards
Heracronite
Quasartico
240 Mega Shards
Aerodactylite
Quasartico
240 Mega Shards
Alakazite
Quasartico
360 Mega Shards
Drampanite
Quasartico
360 Mega Shards
Meganiumite
Hotel Z / Stone Emporium (post-game)
Either received during mission 10 (Chikorita as starter Pokemon).
Or 100,000 Pokedollars after finishin the main story.
Emboarite
Hotel Z / Stone Emporium (post-game)
Either received during mission 10 (Tepig as starter Pokemon).
Or 100,000 Pokedollars after finishin the main story.
Feraligite
Hotel Z / Stone Emporium (post-game)
Either received during mission 10 (Totodile as starter Pokemon).
Or 100,000 Pokedollars after finishin the main story.
Slowbronite
Main Mission 11
Rogue Pokemon
Cameruptite
Main Mission 12
Rogue Pokemon
Victreebelite
Main Mission 13
Rogue Pokemon
Beedrillite
Main Mission 16
Rogue Pokemon
Hawluchanite
Main Mission 17
Rogue Pokemon
Banettite
Main Mission 18
Rogue Pokemon
Eelektrossite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 15.
Glalitite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 15.
Pinsirite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 15.
Excadrite
Quasartico
Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 15.
Aggronite
Quasartico
Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 20.
Chandelurite
Quasartico
Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 20.
Falinksite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 20.
Mawilite
Main Mission 21
Rogue Pokemon
Barbaracite
Main Mission 22
Rogue Pokemon
Ampharosite
Main Mission 23
Rogue Pokemon
Galladite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 25.
Scolipite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 25.
Skarmorite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 25.
Froslassite
Main Mission 27
Rogue Pokemon
Altarianite
Main Mission 28
Rogue Pokemon
Venusaurite
Main Mission 29
Rogue Pokemon
Metagrossite
Main Mission 31
Rogue Pokemon
Clefablite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 31.
Salamencite
Quasartico
Spend 360 Mega Shards post mission 31.
Dragalgite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 31.
Scraftinite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 31.
Dragoninite
Main Mission 32
Rogue Pokemon
Tyranitarite
Main Mission 33
Rogue Pokemon
Starminite
Main Mission 34
Rogue Pokemon
Zygardite
Main Mission 37
Rogue Pokemon
Malamarite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 37.
Pyroarite
Quasartico
Spend 240 Mega Shards post mission 37.
Floettite
Infinite Z-A Royale
Win 14 matches in the Infinite Z-A Royale (post-game) and defeat Urbain/Taunie.
Raichunite X
Mega Dimension DLC
Available in the Mega Dimension DLC.
Raichunite Y
Mega Dimension DLC
Available in the Mega Dimension DLC.
This is how you can get all of the necessary Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. As you can tell, a number of these can only be achieved by fighting Rogue Pokemon of their respective stones. It's vital to win these battles to acquire said evolution and progress in the game's story.
Once you acquire the stone, the next step is to successfully use it. The next section discusses how.
How to use Mega Stones
To use the Mega Stones, first you must acquire the Key Stone and the Mega Ring by progressing naturally through main mission 9. Next, you can follow these steps to use your stones:
In the Menu, select the correct Pokemon based on their respective stone. For instance, only Gyarados can use the Gyaradosite.
After selecting your desired Pokemon, click on 'Give an item to hold'.
Next, scroll to the Mega Stones section and click on 'Give to Pokemon'. This will help you equip your stone to your Pokemon.
These are all the necessary steps you need to follow to use your acquired Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. After equipping, you can use them in battle after the Mega Power gauge fills up completely, allowing you to use your Pokemon's full potential.
