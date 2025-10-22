Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete The Secrets of Mega Evolution

The Secrets of Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A is the tenth main mission that dives deep into Mega Evolution. This mission revolves around discovering why wild Pokemon are suddenly Mega Evolving on their own. If you have just dealt with the Rogue Mega Absol and unlocked Mega Evolution, you are now ready to step into a new phase of the story. Here’s how to get through it with confidence.
Steps to initiate The Secrets of Mega Evolution quest in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Your first destination is Quasartico Inc., the company investigating the strange surge of uncontrolled Mega Evolutions. When you arrive, you’re stopped at the entrance by two Dedenne, and a double battle kicks off.
Your partner in this fight is your rival, Urbain or Taunie, depending on who you decided to play. Once the Dedennes are defeated, the path is cleared.
That’s when a character named Vinnie will appear and invite you to meet him at the nearby battle court. There, he explains that AZ came to Quasartico Inc. seeking answers about the Rogue Mega Pokemon.
The company has been trying to manage the crisis, but it’s becoming overwhelming, so they’ve started recruiting skilled trainers who have proven themselves in the Z-A Royale. You’re now on their radar.
Pokemon Legends Z-A The Secrets of Mega Evolution: Vinnie’s test for Rank F
Vinnie offers you the opportunity to move up to Rank F, but only if you beat him in a battle. His lineup is not unbeatable, but it carries a surprise. His team consists of:
- Houndoom
- Sharpedo
- Buneary
- Drampa, which he can Mega Evolve
Most of his Pokemon share a weakness to Fighting-type attacks, so using Pokémon like Heracross or Pignite can make the fight easier. After you beat Vinnie, you will officially be promoted to Rank F.
Pokemon Legends Z-A The Secrets of Mega Evolution: Planning for New Rogue Mega Threats
Unlike other missions, the rank promotion does not end the quest. After the battle, you will take a short break at Nouveau Cafe, then head back to Hotel Z. There, you will begin preparing to tackle the next set of Rogue Mega Pokemon. Each one is treated as a separate main mission:
- Mission 11: Rogue Mega Slowbro, teamed up with Urbain/Taunie
- Mission 12: Rogue Mega Camerupt, assisted by Lida
- Mission 13: Rogue Mega Victreebel, alongside Naveen
Before heading off, AZ gives you a Mega Stone for your starter Pokemon.
Concluding the Pokemon Legends Z-A The Secrets of Mega Evolution quest
Once all three Rogue Mega Pokemon are dealt with, return to Hotel Z. Outside, Zygarde in its 10% Forme will be waiting and challenging you to battle. As a Dragon/Ground-type, it’s especially weak to Ice-type moves. After you win, Zygarde leaves leaving a mysterious pebble. Its purpose will be clear in the late-game.
Following the battle, a stranger approaches. He introduces himself only as “L”, and hints that Zygarde has recognized you as someone worthy. He keeps the conversation small before leaving.
Once you step back inside Hotel Z, the mission “The Secrets of Mega Evolution” officially comes to an end.
