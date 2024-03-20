How to get Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

With Mega Raids being a common occurrence, it is not very hard to get Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO. This monster is the final evolutionary form of the iconic Bulbasaur, and it stands as a formidable Grass- and Poison-type Pocket Monster. With its towering floral structure and sturdy demeanor, it exudes an air of natural authority.

This article will run you through everything you need to know to get Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO. Since this monster has a shiny variant, we will also run you through how you can get Shiny Mega Venusaur.

How to get Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO

You can get Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO Mega Raids (Image via TPC)

There are a couple of ways you can get Mega Venusaur:

Mega Evolve a Venusaur with Mega Energy. You can evolve a Bulbasaur into a Venusaur, which can then undergo a Mega Evolution.

Defeat Mega Venusaur in a Mega Raid and then Mega Evolve it to get Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO.

You can find Mega Venusaur in GO’s Mega Raids from Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10 am local time through Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time.

We have a detailed raid guide that can help you get Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO. You can also solo defeat this Grass- and Poison-type monster if you have the right set of high-level counters. Below are some of the best Pokemon you can use against this creature, along with their best moveset for the Mega Raid:

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move.

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare as the Charged move.

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Shadow Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move.

How to get Shiny Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO

Mega Venusaur in Mega Raids (Image via TPC)

Once you defeat Mega Venusaur in the Mega Raid, you will encounter Venusaur. If you are lucky, this encounter will present a shiny variant of this beast.

Once you defeat and catch the shiny Pokemon, you will have to Mega Evolve it to get a Shiny Mega Venusaur. It will enjoy full shiny odds. So, you must pray that your shiny luck sticks with you during these raids.