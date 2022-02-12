×
How to get Merit Points in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Lost satchels appear on the map (Image via Sportskeeda)
Brady Meyers
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 02:56 AM IST
Feature

Whenever trainers blackout in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, they leave behind a satchel full of items. Unfortunately, the items can’t be retrieved by the trainer who lost them. Instead, it’s done by other players playing the game.

As a reward, players earn Merit Points. However, it isn’t a mechanic exclusive to players connected to the Internet. Pokemon Legends: Arceus populates the world with Lost Satchels for those playing offline.

When you’re out venturing, here’s what you can do to earn Merit Points.

How to earn Merit Points in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To earn Merit Points, trainers have to locate and return Lost Satchels. As a reward, players are given Merit Points and free items like Revives and Poke Balls. Those lost items are then sent back to the owner.

Finding Lost Satchels is as simple as opening the map. Pick an area to investigate. What you’re looking for is a small icon that resembles a satchel. Hovering over it with your cursor will give you the name of the trainer that lost it. Use the map pin system to plot a course.

Returning lost satchels (Image via Sportskeeda)
Despite Pokemon Legends: Arceus suggesting you have to look within the circle, lost satchels can always be found at the very center. After you’ve picked up the lost satchel, it still has to be claimed. This is done under the Communications tab in the menu.

Use the Lost & Found menu to return the satchel. You will also see the amount of Merit Points you have in the top-right corner.

Trading Merit Points for special items

Trade Merit Points for items (image via Sportskeeda)
Merit Points are traded for special items at the Trading Post. It's located in Jubilife Village, outside the Training Grounds. Simona sells:

  • Poke Balls
  • Oval Stone
  • Rare Candy
  • Fire Stone
  • Water Stone
  • Thunder Stone
  • Leaf Stone
  • Ice Stone
  • Moon Stone
  • Sun Stone
  • Metal Coast
  • Upgrade
  • Linking Cord
  • Shiny Stone
  • Dusk Stone
  • Dawn Stone
  • Razor Claw
  • Razor Fang
  • Reaper Cloth
  • Protector
  • Electirizer
  • Magmarizer
  • Dubious Disc

Almost every item listed is an evolutionary item. For example, Razor Claws are needed to evolve the Johtonian Sneasel into Weavile. However, these items can also be found in space-time distortions and as quest rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
