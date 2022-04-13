How to get the new Team Skull items in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has been a global sensation since its launch back in July 2016. The game serves as a great entry point for new players looking for a safe way to invest themselves in the franchise.

The company behind the game, Niantic, has managed to keep the game fresh through the regular addition of new content. In the spirit of keeping things engaging, Niantic recently brought Pokemon from the seventh generation to the game through the Season of Alola event.

Since March of this year, Pokemon that are native to the Alola region have been slowly introduced to the game through various events. The recent Ula'ula event has brought the Legendary Pokemon, Tapu Bulu, and a bunch of new Team Skull cosmetics.

Obtaining Pokemon GO's new Team Skull cosmetics

Team Skull as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like every new installment of the main Pokemon series games that take place in the Alola region, Pokemon Sun and Moon has an antagonistic team. These teams are often directly involved with the main story of these games and usually end with the evil team summoning the Legendary Pokemon of the region.

Team Skull took a break from this format, with the most dastardly thing they have done in the game being the attempted theft of a bus stop. Compared to other teams in the franchise, their lighthearted nature leaves many fans praising them as one of Alola's best features. Luckily, Niantic has given Team Skull some representation in Pokemon Go.

In Pokemon Sun and Moon, Team Skull took over Po Town. After the player completes their trial in Tapu Village, the player hears that Team Skull has taken over Po Town, located on the northwestern portion of the island. The player then needs to travel to Po Town and face off with Team Skull's Leader, Guzma.

Like every other evil team in the Pokemon franchise, their uniforms are available for purchase in Pokemon GO's in-game shop. Players can purchase these items with Pokecoins. However, newer players may not know how they can collect this in-game currency. Luckily, there are a couple of different methods.

Like many other mobile games, players can simply purchase these in-game credits through the in-game shop using real money. Niantic has given players a few different purchase options depending on how many Pokecoins they wish to purchase.

For $1, players can purchase 100 Pokecoins. With 100 Pokecoins, players can buy either the Team Skull face scarf or the Team Skull hat. The shorts and tank top cost 150 Pokecoins each, so the total amount of Pokecoins required for this set clocks in at 450 Pokecoins. To grab the whole set, players who are willing to spend real-life currency in the game will have to buy the $5 coin pack.

The Pokecoin symbol used in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Players can also earn these Pokecoins through Pokemon GO's Gym defending mechanic. Upon reaching level 10, players will have the option to join one of three possible teams: Team Valor, Team Mystic, and Team Instinct. Each of these teams has a distinct color that can be seen from any claimed Gym Spot.

Gyms can be challenged by players from other teams, or players on the same team can deposit a Pokemon of their own to defend it. To earn Pokecoins, players simply need to deposit one of their Pokemon in a Gym Spot claimed by their team. Once the Gym Spot has been taken over, the deposited Pokemon will return.

Upon returning, the Pokemon will also bring a small amount of Pokecoins with it. While it can be a tedious and slow method of grinding for premium currency, it is the only way players can acquire Pokecoins in Pokemon GO for free. After a while, players will eventually make enough Pokecoins to buy the Team Skull clothing set.

Edited by Danyal Arabi