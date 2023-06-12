How to get Paul Chua's Shiny Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue their streak of monthly promotions with one that should certainly entice a few fans. With an upcoming redemption code, trainers can acquire the shiny Arcanine used by Paul Chua, the VGC champion of 2023's EU International Championship.

Currently, the code to redeem this powerful and rare Arcanine isn't available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, on June 30, 2023, players who tune in to the Scarlet/Violet North America International Championship will be presented with it. This redemption will remain active until July 3, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

If Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players wish to redeem this code, they'll need to keep their eyes open on June 30, 2023, and in the following days.

How to redeem the code for Paul Chua's Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Given the fact that Arcanine continues to rank as one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's best competitive Fire-type creatures, it's no secret that many players will want to take the opportunity to obtain Paul Chua's. The Pocket Monster is also shiny, exceptionally well-EV-trained, and outfitted with a fantastic moveset for combat.

To be more specific, this Arcanine has a Grass Tera Type, the Intimidate ability, and the moves Flare Blitz, Extreme Speed, Protect, and Will-o-Wisp. This creature also carries the Safety Goggles as a held item, making it a sterling fighter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through and through.

As previously mentioned, Paul Chua's Arcanine isn't available quite yet. Its redemption code won't be shared or active until June 30 during the NAIC competition. Fortunately, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers have until July 3 to redeem the code, which should circulate outside of the NAIC stream.

For example, community aggregator site Serebii has already stated that it will be posting the code to its website when it goes live. Trainers can expect to see the code elsewhere in other sections of the internet where the games are covered. However, how do players redeem their code once they have it?

Here's how to redeem the code for Paul Chua's Arcanine:

Once Pokemon Scarlet/Violet is open, enter your main menu. Select the Poke Portal option, then choose the Mystery Gift option. Finally, select "Get with Code/Password" and enter the redemption code exactly as it's displayed before submitting. After a few seconds, trainers should receive Paul Chua's Arcanine, which should be deposited into their Pokemon storage box.

That's all there is to it! This method is used to redeem a large variety of different promotional codes provided for Scarlet/Violet, so be sure to check around frequently for additional codes that may bestow even more rewards. Promotional codes come out regularly every month, so it's best to stay appraised.

Pokemon players who want an incredibly useful asset on their side in battle should certainly take up the opportunity to acquire this capable Arcanine. There may not be another chance to do so for quite some time, or trainers will alternatively have to train a shiny Arcanine of their own.

