How to get Pawmot in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

The World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO will bring multiple events that feature Pawmi, and evolving it will reward you with Pawmot. Pokemon Horizons is the event that currently features the Mouse Pokemon. Pawmi is sought-after for its Electric and Fighting-type prowess. It has been a fan-favorite since its first appearance in the Gold and Silver Gen 7 games.

However, Pawmot’s looks aren't its only redeeming quality. It also has electrifying and punchy moves at its disposal. This article will detail how you can get it in the game.

How to get Pawmot in Pokemon GO

Pawmot looks a teddy bear (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon Horizons event is the second event that will allow you to get Pawmot in Pokemon GO in March 2024. By the way, the recently held three-hour event called Charged-Up Research Day was the first one. With that being out of sight, the third one on the lineup is the Spotlight Hour event featuring Pawmi.

Way to get Pawmot:

Through evolution process

Events to partake in March 2024 to acquire Pawmot:

Pokemon Horizons

Spotlight Hour

Pokemon Horizons

Pokemon Horizons event official artwork (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon Horizons event, which started on March 3, 2024, at 10 am local time and will end on March 11, 2024, at 8 pm local time, features Pawmi as a wild spawn. The best way to capture it during the period is to utilize the lure effect. The Pokemon GO items that have this effect are Lure Modules and Incense.

By activating Lure Modules and Incense, you can increase the general spawn rate of a wild Pokemon. This means you can attract more Pawmi to your location. Getting multiple Pawmi will eventually help you evolve them into Pawmot in the game. This is because you will be able to get its family-related Candies. If you cannot collect the required resources for an evolution, you can take advantage of the Spotlight Hour event to do so.

Spotlight Hour event

The Pawmi Spotlight Hour will run from 6 pm to 7 pm local time on March 5, 2024. You will have one hour to catch the Featured Pokemon. During the event, the spawn rate of the critter will be significantly boosted.

If you are in sunny and cloudy weather in-game, the weather boost effect will further increase spawn chances. Make sure you use Lure Modules and Incense in the event time to boost the spawn rate further. You'll need to collect Candies to get Pawmot in Pokemon GO.

How to evolve Pawmi into Pawmot in Pokemon GO

You can give Pawmi 25 Candy to evolve it into Pawmo. Make Pawmo a Buddy Pokemon and walk with it for 25 KM, and then feed it 100 Candy to evolve it into Pawmot. This is the only way to obtain the latter in the game.

Can you get shiny Pawmot in Pokemon GO

Shiny Pokemon (Image via TPC)

Unfortunately, shiny Pawmot is not available in Pokemon GO. However, once it's made available, you will be able to feed a shiny Pawmi 25 Candy and get a shiny Pawmo. You can then make shiny Pawmo your Buddy Pokemon, walk it for 25 KM, and feed it 100 Candy to evolve it into a Shiny Pawmot.