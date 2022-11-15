How to get Porygon-Z in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

Tuesday, November 15, 2022, marks the Porygon Spotlight Hour event for Pokemon GO. This means trainers everywhere are gathering all the information they can regarding one of the franchise's most interesting families. Of course, one of the questions they may have is how they can fully evolve their new Porygon.

As those experienced with the main series will know, Porygon is the only creature in the franchise to have received two entirely new evolutions since its debut. Porygon can evolve into Porygon2 starting in the second generation of games. Later in the fourth generation, players can evolve their Porygon2 into Porygon-Z.

Getting one's Porygon to reach its final form can be time-consuming in Pokemon GO. After all, the evolution process is different from that in the main series, with more than just two items and a friend to trade with being required.

So what should players know about these evolutions?

Pokemon GO trainers need 100 Porygon candies and a Sinnoh Stone to get Porygon-Z

Porygon- Z as it appears in the Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before discussing Porygon's evolution process in Pokemon GO, it should be noted that it is possible for trainers to find the creature in the wild. Having clear weather with Lures and Incense active will yield the best chance of encountering it.

To begin the evolution process, trainers must start with Porygon. This creature should be easy to find in Pokemon GO on Tuesday as the Spotlight Hour Event will drastically increase the likelihood of it spawning. This occurrence will begin at 6:00 pm local time and continue until 7:00 pm local time.

Once trainers catch their Porygon, they will need to evolve it first into Porygon2. This can be done through the use of 25 Porygon candies and the Upgrade item. Many trainers may have one lying around in their bag and not know how to use it, considering it is only used for evolving Porygon and no other creature.

After evolving Porygon into Porygon2, the next step is to evolve it into Porygon-Z. Thankfully, trainers will not need to search the ends of the earth to find the Dubious Disc in Pokemon GO. They will only need 100 Porygon candies and a Sinnoh Stone in order to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z.

The upcoming Spotlight Hour Event will give trainers the best chance to accumulate 125 Porygon candies. Without Pinap Berries, players will need to catch a total of 42 wild Porygons in order to achieve this amount. Of course, this amount is halved if players have 21 Pinap Berries.

As for the two required items, there is no guaranteed way to find them. Spinning the new gold Pokestops have been reported to drop evolutionary items in Pokemon GO. They will have a higher chance of doing so if the player spins them after completing a seven-day streak. Unfortunately, these items cannot be purchased either.

Porygon-Z has the potential to be an amazing battler, thanks to its potent Normal-type attacks and high offensive stats. However, its trainer should be cautious of its lower defensive stats. Nevertheless, the creature is one of Pokemon GO's best late-game sweepers once all the opponent's shields are gone.

