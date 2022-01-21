How to obtain the Upgrade evolution item in Pokemon GO in 2022

Upgrade is certainly one of the hardest items to find in Pokemon GO.

Any trainers who own a Porygon, though, might want to try and look for one. Porygon will need an Upgrade to evolve into Porygon2. To get it to its final evolution, Porygon Z, trainers will even need another item. Unfortunately, it will take some time to find both essentials.

Rare item needed to evolve Pokemon

Upgrade is one of seven evolutionary items in Pokemon GO. All of these items, save two, are from the main series games and are necessary for certain Pokemon to evolve. A list of all seven is below:

Upgrade

King’s Rock

Dragon Scale

Metal Coat

Sun Stone

Sinnoh Stone

Unova Stone

There are a couple of ways that trainers can get them, but opportunities to grab these items come few and far between. The main method trainers can use to maybe grab one of these items is through spinning PokeStops. Whenever a PokeStop is spun, there is a chance one of the evolutionary items will be dropped.

Here’s the catch: the chance of this happening is 1%. Any trainer who gets an Upgrade through this way should consider themselves incredibly lucky.

There is also a way, though, that trainers can improve these odds. If one can keep a streak going of spinning a PokeStop once per day for an entire week, they are guaranteed to get one of the evolutionary items as a reward on the last day. So, that would give trainers a 1 in 7 chance of getting an Upgrade every week.

Porygon2 is in the middle of Porygon's evolution line (Image via ILCA)

Occasionally, there are other events where some of the evolutionary items become available.

For instance, Duskull’s Community Day gave Sinnoh Stone to trainers so they could evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir.

Porygon will need the Upgrade to evolve into Porygon2, but that doesn’t mean it won’t need candy either. Trainers will still need to feed Porygon 25 candy for its evolution. On top of that, they will need to feed Porygon2 100 candy as well as give it a Sinnoh Stone to evolve it into Porygon Z.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul