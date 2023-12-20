How to get Reshiram in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The return of Reshiram in Indigo Disk for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been a welcome one, as the Unovan Fire/Dragon-type is certainly one of the more beloved legendary 'mons. But how can trainers find this rare returning beast and make it a valuable member of their future battle teams? The process is straightforward, like many legendary Pokemon who returned in the latest DLC.

During their adventures in Blueberry Academy, trainers can return to the Paldea region to catch Reshiram in Indigo Disk after they've met specific prerequisites and have collected a certain item from the NPC Snacksworth. After that, it all comes down to finding where Reshiram will appear and weakening it enough to catch it.

Reshiram's location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The approximate location to catch Reshiram in Indigo Disk for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via JohnnyCanal/YouTube)

Before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers set off to Paldea to catch Reshiram in Indigo Disk, they must first ensure they've cleared a few requirements. Specifically, players will need to have completed ten Blueberry Quests solo (Blue) or one multiplayer Blueberry Quest (Gold). They'll also need to complete Indigo Disk's main story to gain access to the NPC Snacksworth.

When all the above requirements are met, trainers can meet with Snacksworth at the Blueberry Academy arena and pick up a Reshiram Treat. With the item in hand, players should return to Paldea and go to Zapapico. From there, head south, climb the nearby cliff, and up to the top of the waterfall. Reshiram should be awaiting players for a battle.

To catch Reshiram in Indigo Disk, you'll need to weaken it like other Pokemon. It will appear at Level 70, so trainers should use Pokemon at the same or a higher level with access to Dragon-, Ground-, or Rock-type moves to effectively damage it. Once its health is low, simply toss your Poke Ball of choice.

Is Reshiram in Indigo Disk shiny locked?

Reshiram roars in Indigo Disk for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Although trainers can catch Reshiram in Indigo Disk, their shiny-hunting efforts will be moot. Like many legendary creatures that have returned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second DLC thanks to the debut of Snacksworth treats, Reshiram is shiny locked. No matter how many times trainers reset their encounter with the Fire/Dragon-type, they won't be able to find its shiny variant.

All is not lost, though, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet still have functionality with Pokemon Home. If trainers catch shiny Reshiram in a prior Pocket Monsters game and transfer it to Home, they can deposit it in their Pokemon storage box in Scarlet and Violet and use it in the Gen IX titles. It's an inconvenient workaround, but shiny hunters don't have many alternatives for snagging that rare Reshiram.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.