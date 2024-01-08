How to get Shiny Grookey in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Grookey is fairly easy to hunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For those unaware, Grookey evolves into a massive monkey-like monster – Rillaboom. This creature has a gorgeous shiny variant in Scarlet and Violet, one of the main reasons you might want to catch this starter Pocket Monster in this game.

In this article, we will explore everything you need to know to easily catch a Shiny Grookey in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Shiny Grookey location in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Grookey location (Image via TPC)

For this shiny hunt, you must start off at the Coastal Rest Area. As the name suggests, you can find this location in the Coastal Biome.

Before starting the shiny hunt for Grookey, you must unlock all the starter Pocket Monsters in the Coastal Biome by paying 3,000 Blueberry Points. This is similar to all the other shiny starter Pokemon exploits. Note that you cannot execute the method without unlocking all the starter monsters.

This shiny exploit for Grookey will work irrespective of whether you have an outbreak for this critter. So, you will get this shiny variant in your box. You can even complete the living Shiny Grookey family in Scarlet and Violet using this method.

Easy Shiny Grookey exploit Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Grookey and Shiny Grookey (Image via TPC)

Once you are in the Coastal Rest Area, you might think of isolating and shiny hunting Grookey near the beach. But that isn't the case, as you will get Bellossom spawning there as well.

So, instead of descending the slope to the beach, you will have to stop on the right-hand side. This path will lead to a cave, but you do not have to go that far.

After reaching this place, save your game. This will prevent any loss of resources if you do not get the Shiny Grookey within 30 minutes of making a Shiny Power sandwich.

From thereon, you must set up a Picnic and make a Grass-type sandwich for Shiny Grookey. You will need the following ingredients:

1 Lettuce

1 Salty Herba Mystica

1 Sour Herba Mystica

Shiny Grookey can be easy to differentiate (Image via TPC)

With this Sandwich, you can hunt for Shiny Grookey in this region of the Terarium. Initially, you might struggle to spot the Grookey spawns in the grass. However, the shiny variant of this critter is bright yellow and will stand out from its surroundings.

If you do not get a Shiny Grookey spawn on the first attempt, you can repeat the Picnic Reset method, which involves setting up a Picnic and packing it immediately. This will reset the Grookey spawns in your vicinity, increasing your shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.