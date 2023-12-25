How to get Shiny Snorunt, Shiny Froslass, & Shiny Glalie in Pokemon GO

With the Winter Holiday event approaching its second part in Pokemon GO, players are gearing up to see all the new Pokemon the event has to bring. One of these creatures players may encounter while out enjoying the festive celebrations is Snorunt, the Snow Hat Pokemon who debuted in the third generation of the franchise.

Since this creature will be so common during the event, many players may feel compelled to hunt for this creature's shiny variant, as well as the shiny forms for both of its evolutions. However, Niantic is very selective about the Shiny Pokemon they allow into the game, so what about Snorunt?

How to catch Shiny Snorunt, Shiny Froslass, & Shiny Glalie in Pokemon GO

Snorunt's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Thankfully, it has been confirmed that Snorunt can be found in its shiny form in the wild during Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday event. However, it will not be receiving a boost to its chances of appearing as such, so trainers who want to look for one will need to be extremely lucky. Here are some methods you can use to go about bettering your odds of encountering one.

Looking for a Shiny Snorunt during snowy weather is a great idea thanks to Pokemon GO's Weather Boosting mechanic, which makes Ice-types like Snorunt spawn more frequently in this climate. The use of Incenses and Lure Modules can also greatly increase the general spawn rate of an area, decreasing the time it would take for a Shiny Snorunt to spawn.

Since neither of Snorunt's evolutions can be found in the wild through any means during the event, the only way you can get a Shiny Glalie or a Shiny Froslass is by evolving your Snorunt. However, those looking to fill up their collections will need to find two Shiny Snorunts as it has a split evolution.

How to evolve Snorunt into Froslass & Glalie in Pokemon GO

Glalie as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolving Snorunt into Glalie should be relatively easy as it does not require any resources outside of candies. You will need to collect a total of 100 Snorunt candies to evolve Snorunt into Glalie, which should be a relatively simple amount to obtain, given its abundance during the event.

Evolving Snorunt into Froslass is a bit more complicated. Again, you will need to collect the required 100 Snorunt candies, but you will also need a Sinnoh Stone, a rare evolution item that can be obtained through research breakthroughs and winning battles. You also need to make sure your Snorunt is a female since only female Snorunt can evolve into Froslass.

In total, you will need an astonishing 200 Snorunt candies before you are able to evolve two Shiny Snorunts into Glalie and Froslass. This grind can be reduced significantly through the use of Pinap Berries, which can be obtained through Pokestops or from completing certain research tasks.