Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 preparation guide

The Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO is right around the corner. You can participate in this event from Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am local time, through Monday, December 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Next week is going to be one filled with generous bonuses and amazing Pokemon to catch.
This article will offer an overview of Winter Holiday Part 2 and discuss everything you need to know about it, including the best ways to prepare for it.
How to prepare for the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO
Managing Pokemon Storage
Like the previous part of the Winter Holiday event in GO, this one will feature a lot of Pokemon worth catching. So, you should make some space in your Pokemon Storage for them. Niantic has increased its maximum capacity, so you can keep more of your favorite Pocket Monsters in your bag at all times.
However, if you are a free-to-play player, you might not have the luxury of a large Pokemon Storage. As such, you can play this event, catch the Pokemon that spawn around you for XP and Stardust, and then delete the creatures that you do not have any use for.
Managing Item Storage
You might want to keep some Pinap Berries to build on your stack of Cetoddle Candies to prepare for this event. Besides this, you will not need any other Candies during it.
So, keep as many balls as you can since you will need them to catch Pokemon during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO. Great and Ultra Balls should be prioritized as they increase your catch rate, making it easier for you to capture Pocket Monsters.
Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 key details
Active bonuses during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event
You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:
- You will get 2x XP for catching any Pokemon
- You will get 2x Stardust for catching any monster
- You will get more XP and Stardust for opening Gifts from friends
Evidently, the bonuses are exactly as they were during the first part of this Winter Holiday event.
All Pokemon spawns during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO
- Holiday Attire Pikachu
- Alolan Vulpix
- Seel
- Holiday Hat Eevee
- Swinub
- Holiday Delibird
- Holiday Psyduck
- Snorunt
- Spheal
- Galarian Darumaka
- Cryogonal
- Vanillite
- Cetoddle
- Holiday Cubchoo
- Sneasel
- Piloswine
- Amaura
All shiny Pokemon in the Winter Holiday Part 2 event
- Shiny Holiday Attire Pikachu
- Shiny Alolan Vulpix
- Shiny Seel
- Shiny Holiday Hat Eevee
- Shiny Swinub
- Shiny Holiday Psyduck
- Shiny Spheal
- Shiny Galarian Darumaka
- Shiny Cryogonal
- Shiny Vanillite
- Shiny Holiday Cubchoo
- Shiny Sneasel
- Shiny Amaura
All costume Pokemon in the Winter Holiday Part 2 event
- Holiday Attire Pikachu
- Holiday Hat Eevee
- Holiday Psyduck
- Holiday Delibird
- Undersea Holiday Glaceon
All raids in the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO
You will come across the following raids during this event:
1-star Raids
- Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be shiny)
- Alolan Sandshrew (can be shiny)
- Holiday Cubchoo (can be shiny)
- Crabrawler
- Cetoddle
3-star Raids
- Dewgong
- Lapras (can be shiny)
- Holiday Delibird (can be shiny)
- Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be shiny)
5-star Raids
- Regigigas (can be shiny)
Mega Raids
- Mega Glalie
Best raid bosses during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO
- Cetoddle: Since it is a relatively new Pokemon, you might want to get one with good IVs.
- Dewgong: It is a great attacker for the Great League.
- Mega Glalie: It is a great Ice-type attacker.
Best wild spawns to catch during Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO
You should look out for the following monsters while playing this event:
- Cetoddle
- Holiday Cubchoo
- All costumed shiny Pokemon
Is it worth playing the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO?
The Winter Holiday Part 2 event comes with some great shiny Pokemon. You will also get to enjoy 2x XP and Stardust bonuses. That makes this a win-win situation for you.
We feel that this event is definitely worth your time and energy. So, plan out your week as Winter Holiday Part 2 is going to be a great one.