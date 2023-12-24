Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 preparation guide

The Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO is right around the corner. You can participate in this event from Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am local time, through Monday, December 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Next week is going to be one filled with generous bonuses and amazing Pokemon to catch.

This article will offer an overview of Winter Holiday Part 2 and discuss everything you need to know about it, including the best ways to prepare for it.

How to prepare for the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO

Managing Pokemon Storage

Like the previous part of the Winter Holiday event in GO, this one will feature a lot of Pokemon worth catching. So, you should make some space in your Pokemon Storage for them. Niantic has increased its maximum capacity, so you can keep more of your favorite Pocket Monsters in your bag at all times.

However, if you are a free-to-play player, you might not have the luxury of a large Pokemon Storage. As such, you can play this event, catch the Pokemon that spawn around you for XP and Stardust, and then delete the creatures that you do not have any use for.

Managing Item Storage

You might want to keep some Pinap Berries to build on your stack of Cetoddle Candies to prepare for this event. Besides this, you will not need any other Candies during it.

So, keep as many balls as you can since you will need them to catch Pokemon during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO. Great and Ultra Balls should be prioritized as they increase your catch rate, making it easier for you to capture Pocket Monsters.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 key details

Active bonuses during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

You will get 2x XP for catching any Pokemon

You will get 2x Stardust for catching any monster

You will get more XP and Stardust for opening Gifts from friends

Evidently, the bonuses are exactly as they were during the first part of this Winter Holiday event.

All Pokemon spawns during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO

Holiday Attire Pikachu

Alolan Vulpix

Seel

Holiday Hat Eevee

Swinub

Holiday Delibird

Holiday Psyduck

Snorunt

Spheal

Galarian Darumaka

Cryogonal

Vanillite

Cetoddle

Holiday Cubchoo

Sneasel

Piloswine

Amaura

All shiny Pokemon in the Winter Holiday Part 2 event

Shiny Holiday Attire Pikachu

Shiny Alolan Vulpix

Shiny Seel

Shiny Holiday Hat Eevee

Shiny Swinub

Shiny Holiday Psyduck

Shiny Spheal

Shiny Galarian Darumaka

Shiny Cryogonal

Shiny Vanillite

Shiny Holiday Cubchoo

Shiny Sneasel

Shiny Amaura

All costume Pokemon in the Winter Holiday Part 2 event

Holiday Attire Pikachu

Holiday Hat Eevee

Holiday Psyduck

Holiday Delibird

Undersea Holiday Glaceon

All raids in the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO

You will come across the following raids during this event:

1-star Raids

Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be shiny)

Alolan Sandshrew (can be shiny)

Holiday Cubchoo (can be shiny)

Crabrawler

Cetoddle

3-star Raids

Dewgong

Lapras (can be shiny)

Holiday Delibird (can be shiny)

Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be shiny)

5-star Raids

Regigigas (can be shiny)

Mega Raids

Mega Glalie

Best raid bosses during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO

Cetoddle: Since it is a relatively new Pokemon, you might want to get one with good IVs.

Since it is a relatively new Pokemon, you might want to get one with good IVs. Dewgong: It is a great attacker for the Great League.

It is a great attacker for the Great League. Mega Glalie: It is a great Ice-type attacker.

Best wild spawns to catch during Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO

You should look out for the following monsters while playing this event:

Cetoddle

Holiday Cubchoo

All costumed shiny Pokemon

Is it worth playing the Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO?

The Winter Holiday Part 2 event comes with some great shiny Pokemon. You will also get to enjoy 2x XP and Stardust bonuses. That makes this a win-win situation for you.

We feel that this event is definitely worth your time and energy. So, plan out your week as Winter Holiday Part 2 is going to be a great one.