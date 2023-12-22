Pokemon GO Wyrdeer Raid Day: Last minute preparation guide

Pokemon GO Wyrdeer Raid Day will take place on Saturday, December 23, 2023, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time. Wyrdeer will make its debut in Niantic's mobile game during this event and is going to be featured in three-star raids. If you happen to be lucky, you might cross paths with a shiny variant of this Pocket Monster. So, while you are playing the Winter Wonderland event, make sure to participate in these raids.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of Wyrdeer Raid Day in GO.

All bonuses during Wyrdeer Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Official cover for the Winter Wonderland event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Niantic has announced that trainers who play the game during the event will enjoy the following bonuses:

You will be able to participate in an increased number of Remote Raids during the Wyrdeer Raid Day. Instead of five Remote Raids, you can participate in 10 during this event . This bonus will last from Friday, December 22, 2023, at 4 pm PST through Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 7 pm PST .

. This bonus will last from through . Spinning Photo Discs at Pokemon Gyms during the Wyrdeer Raid Day event will give you five additional Raid Passes .

. Wyrdeer will have boosted shiny odds (approximately 1-in-10) during this event.

How to prepare for Wyrdeer Raid Day in Pokemon GO

To make the most out of the Raid Day events, you must have a lot of Raid Passes. As mentioned above, spinning Photo Discs at Gyms will give you a handful of Raid Passes. So, while you will not have an abundance of Raid Passes, you should have enough to get you 5-6 Wyrdeer.

If you want a Shiny Wyrdeer, you will definitely have to do more than five raids (unless you have shiny odds working in your favor, in which case, you might get a Shiny Wyrdeer on your first encounter).

We have a detailed raid guide on how to beat Wyrdeer in the upcoming Raid Day event in Pokemon GO.

Healing items needed for Wyrdeer Raid Day

Wyrdeer will be a three-star raid boss. So, we do not think you will face a lot of issues beating this Pocket Monster.

If you dodge attacks from this monster properly, you might not even need any healing items. However, it is not always possible to have flawless raids.

So, it is advisable to carry a few revives and potions to revive knocked-out monsters and replenish the health of those that take damage while fighting Wyrdeer.

How many Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs do you need during Wyrdeer Raid Day in Pokemon GO?

Wyrdeer and Shiny Wyrdeer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Doing multiple raids during the Wyrdeer Raid Day event will reward you with Stardust and Experience Points (XP). Since you will be performing many of them, you can activate Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs to get an additional 50% Stardust and XP, respectively.

Both these items last for 30 minutes, and how many you need during this event depends on how long you will play. If you play for 3 hours, you will need six Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs each.

Is it worth hunting for Shiny Wyrdeer during Wyrdeer Raid Day in Pokemon GO?

Wyrdeer is making its debut along with Shiny Wyrdeer through this Raid Day. So, a new shiny Pokemon is always worth the hunt. Once you get it registered in your Pokedex, you can let it rest.

Shiny Wyrdeer does not look very different from the normal variant. So, the hype surrounding this is only due to its debut in Pokemon GO.