Pokemon GO Wyrdeer and shiny Wyrdeer guide

Pokemon GO has begun its foray into the Season of Timeless Travels, allowing players to encounter more species from the ancient Hisui region before it became known as Sinnoh. One such new inclusion is Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler that trainers may be familiar with as one of the Noble Pokemon seen in the Nintendo Switch title, Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Although some specifics surrounding Wyrdeer have yet to come to light, its appearance was confirmed in Pokemon GO's announcement trailer for the Season of Timeless Travels. That leaves trainers with a few questions: How can they catch this Noble Pokemon, and will a shiny variant also be available to capture?

How to catch Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO

Wyrdeer is considered one of Hisui's Noble Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It remains to be seen if players will be able to capture Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO by venturing into the wild. However, what is currently known is that Wyrdeer will have its own Raid Day event on December 23, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. During this event, Wyrdeer will appear frequently as a raid boss (likely a 3-star based on the fact that it isn't legendary) that trainers can beat and capture.

Given that the Raid Day will only be active for three hours, players will have to move quickly to nearby gyms and battle Wyrdeer for a chance at catching it. Since Wyrdeer is technically a Hisuian evolution of Stantler, it may also be possible for trainers who have Stantler to evolve it into Wyrdeer through some means, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Still, it might be a good idea to keep some Stantler candies available. If Pokemon GO players can evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer through the title's traditional candy mechanism, it won't hurt to have roughly 50-100 candies on hand. Alternatively, if trainers are participating in Wyrdeer's Raid Day, they'll want to use either Bug- or Dark-type moves to counter it in battle.

Can Wyrdeer be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Wyrdeer's status in Pokemon GO is currently indeterminate, but trainers can have hope (Image via Game Freak)

While catching Wyrdeer is one thing, there's little doubt that some Pokemon GO players will also be searching for its green-tinged shiny variant. But will shiny Wyrdeer be available when the creature makes its debut in the mobile title? It's hard to tell at the moment, as Niantic hasn't said anything on the subject.

Fortunately, there are a few things that seem to lend themselves to the assumption that shiny Wyrdeer will be available at the same time as its base color variant, namely:

Hisuian Samurott is receiving a Raid Day of its own on December 3, 2023, and this new Hisuian Pokemon is being made available alongside its shiny variant.

Stantler's shiny variant is already available in the game, and if this creature can evolve into Wyrdeer as expected, Niantic has to include shiny Wyrdeer to ensure that players don't lose a shiny via evolution.

Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO's Timeless Travels trailer (Image via Niantic)

While it's entirely possible that Niantic holds off on including shiny Wyrdeer on the December 23 Raid Day, doing so would contrast the current body of evidence pointing to its inclusion during the event. If shiny Wyrdeer is made available during the Raid Day, trainers will have to burn their raid passes and defeat Wyrdeer as often as possible.

Each defeat of a Pokemon in a raid has a small chance of leading to an encounter with its shiny form (if it's available). This means trainers may have to battle and beat Wyrdeer more than a few times on its Raid Day event to ensure that they have a chance of catching its green-colored shiny form.

Whatever the case, Pokemon GO players can learn more about the mobile title's new season by checking out our December 2023 Timeless Travels guide. If Wyrdeer isn't in a trainer's interest, there are many other creatures that may be worth finding during Timeless Travels.