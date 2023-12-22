How to solo defeat Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Wyrdeer is set to make its Pokemon GO debut via 3-star raids during the Raid Day from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on December 23, 2023. This is the evolved form of Stantler, a Gen II Pocket Monster that received a brand new evolution in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. The season of Timeless Travels in Niantic's mobile game marks the release of many critters from this region, including the Hisuian starters and their shinies.

Raids are supposed to be a community activity, but considering Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO is a 3-star raid boss, many players might want to challenge in alone. Thankfully, it is possible to defeat it as a solo raider. This guide will tell you the details you should be aware of to come out successful every time.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

How to defeat Wyrdeer raids alone in Pokemon GO

Wyrdeer is a 3-star raid boss in Pokmon GO (Image via TPC)

Firstly, you should know that Wyrdeer is a Normal and Psychic-type Pocket Monster. This means it has only two weaknesses: Dark and Bug. These are the types of raid attackers you want on your team for this challenge. The Pokemon also has two resistances—Psychic and Ghost—and you should avoid having attacks of these types on your team.

Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO has a base Attack of 206 and a base Defense stat of 145. As a 3-star raid boss, the critter has 14,883 CP and 3,600 HP to its name, and you will have 180 seconds to defeat it.

Wyrdeer can use Confusion, Zen Headbutt, and Tackle as its Fast Attack, while its Charged Attack options are Stomp, Psychic, Megahorn, and Wild Charge.

Both Bug and Dark-type raid attackers can get you good results. The former takes neutral damage from all of Wyrdeer's attacks, while the latter resists all Psychic-type attacks but takes super-effective damage from Mega Horn. Therefore, there are advantages and disadvantages to both. Choose your team based on whatever options are available to you.

Here are the best counters to Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO:

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow or Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow or Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing

Additionally, make sure to carry enough Max Revives so that you don't end up wasting time separately reviving and healing your team.