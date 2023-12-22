Pokemon GO Wyrdeer Raid Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Wyrdeer Raid Day will mark the release of this Hisuian evolution. The event will take place on December 23, 2023, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time. During this period, Wyrdeer will appear in large numbers across Gyms near you as a 3-star raid boss.

Players interested in PvP and PvE battling in the game will be interested in knowing about Wyrdeer before deciding to grind Pokemon GO Wyrdeer Raid Day. This article will elaborate on these doubts.

Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO: Type, stats, and moves

Wyrdeer Raid Day will take place on December 23, 2023 (Image via TPC)

Type: Normal and Psychic

Normal and Psychic Attack: 206

206 Defense: 145

145 Stamina: 230

230 Max CP: 3,089 CP

3,089 CP Second Charged Move cost: 75 Candy and 75,000 Stardust

75 Candy and 75,000 Stardust Fast Attacks: Confusion, Zen Headbutt, Tackle

Confusion, Zen Headbutt, Tackle Charged Attacks: Stomp, Psychic, Megahorn, Wild Charge

Is Wyrdeer good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Due to its Normal and Psychic-type, Wyrdeer takes super effective damage from only two types: Bug and Dark.

Wyrdeer has really good Attack and Stamina in the game. If you can find versions of it with good PvP IVs, it can act as a powerful tank that can hit back fairly hard. This applies to both the Great and Ultra League of Pokemon GO Battle League. The Pokemon's maximum CP is what holds it back from performing well against the prevalent Master League meta.

In the Great and Ultra League, Wydeer performs best as an endgame sweeper. Unlike other attack-heavy closers such as Greninja and Excadrill, this Hisuian Pocket Monster can also tank hits quite well.

According to PvPoke simulations, it performs best when you have a one-to-zero shield advantage in the Great League with Confusion, Wild Charge, and Mega Horn as Wyrdeer's moveset. Even in the Ultra League, this Pocket Monster shines brightest under similar circumstances.

Compared to the other Normal and Psychic-type critters in the Great League meta - Oranguru and Girafarig - Wyrdeer maintains superiority in a shield advantage situation. However, in even shield situations, it gets outclassed by Oranguru by a large margin. Therefore, these critters fulfill different positions in any team composition.

Is Wyrdeer good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Wyrdeer Raid Day will take place during the Winter Holiday Part 1 event (Image via TPC)

Being a Normal and Psychic-type Pocket Monster with average offensive prowess, Wyrdeer won't see much play as a PvE attacker. However, it can be played as a strong Gym Defender and potentially get a lot of PokeCoins for you.

The best moveset for Wyrdeer in PvE is Tackle as the Fast Move and Psychic as the Charged Attack. With this moveset, the Pocket Monster dishes out 14.03 damage per second.

In conclusion, Wyrdeer can be a solid pick in Pokemon GO PvP. However, you might have to trade many of them to get one with good IVs. This might require some investment on your part, as the creature will only appear in raids for the foreseeable future.