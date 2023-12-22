Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland preparation guide

Pokemon GO players are going to come across a new event called Winter Wonderland. This is a mini-event that is a part of Winter Holidays Part 1. You can participate in the Winter Wonderland event from Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10 am local time through Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will walk you through all the necessary details to help you make the most out of this new event in Pokemon GO.

How to prepare for the Winter Wonderland event in Pokemon GO

You might come across Cetitan during this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Managing Pokemon Storage

You will see any Pocket Monsters being featured in this event except for the Wyrdeer during its Raid Day.

As a result, you do not have to worry about your Pokemon Storage for the Winter Wonderland event in GO.

Managing Item Storage

The same can be said about Item Storage. Since you will not be catching featured Pokemon during this event, you will not need Berries or special items during this event.

If you have an unorganized inventory, you do not need to worry about that for the event.

Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland key details

Active bonuses during the event

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

You will be able to perform up to five Special Trades during this event.

All trades performed during this event will be 50% cheaper. So, you can save a lot of Stardust while trading during this event.

You will get 2x Experience Points (XP) for winning raids during this event. Since Wyrdeer is going to have its raid day during this event, you can take advantage of this bonus to bag the extra Experience Points.

All Pokemon spawns during the Winter Wonderland event in Pokemon GO

There will not be any featured Pocket Monsters during this event. However, you will be able to catch Pokemon featured in the Winter Holidays Part 1 event. You can read this article to learn about the Winter Holidays event.

All raids in the Winter Wonderland event in Pokemon GO

Wyrdeer can be found in 3-star raids during this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wyrdeer will be making its debut in GO as a three-star raid boss during this event. Besides Wyrdeer, you will also encounter Regigigas in five-star raids and Mega Glalie in Mega Raids

Best raid bosses during the Winter Wonderland event in Pokemon GO

Since Wyrdeer is making its debut during this event, your main focus should be on this brand-new Pocket Monster.

Besides Wyrdeer, you can consider doing the Mega Glalie Mega Raids. It is one of the better Ice-type attackers in this game.

Is it worth playing the Winter Wonderland event in Pokemon GO?

Even though this event does not feature exciting Pokemon, it does offer a few enticing bonuses. If you want to trade unregistered Legendary and shiny creatures, you do so during this event to save 50% of your Stardust.

Also, you should go out and do the Wyrdeer raids during this monster’s Raid Day. You might even come across a shiny variant of this beast if you are lucky.