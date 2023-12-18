Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Holiday Season is here, and to celebrate the same, Niantic has released the Winter Holiday Part 1 event, which will run for a week from December 18, 2023.
Being in the spirit of Christmas, Niantic has decided to shower players with exciting Pocket Monsters and bonuses. From brand-new Pokemon to beautiful shinies, there are plenty of features that you do not want to miss out on.
In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the event and how you can prepare for it.
How to prepare for the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO
Managing Pokemon Storage
There are a lot of exciting Pocket Monsters that you will encounter during this event. So, you will probably want to catch a lot of them while playing the game.
As a result, keeping a lot of Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls would be beneficial. Even though the event will run for a week, it is best to play at maximum efficiency to make the most of the bonuses. You do not want to waste your game time spinning PokeStops and collecting balls and other resources.
Managing Item Storage
You might want to keep some Pinap Berries. There is a new Pokemon that made its debut in Pokemon GO, and you would do yourself good by getting the extra Candies using Pinaps while catching this monster.
Besides the new monster, you will also come across some rare spawns. So, getting Candies for those creatures is also advisable.
Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 key details
Date and time
The Winter Holiday Part 1 event is going to run from Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10 am local time through Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am local time.
Active bonuses during the event
You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:
- You will get 2x XP for catching monsters
- You will get 2x Stardust for catching monsters
- You will get more XP and Stardust for opening Gifts from friends
All Pokemon spawns during Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO
You will come across the following Pokemon during this event:
- Holiday Attire Pikachu
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Seel
- Holiday Hat Eevee
- Swinub
- Holiday Stantler
- Holiday Spheal
- Galarian Darumaka
- Cryogonal
- Bergmite
- Cetoddle
- Sneasel
- Piloswine
- Amaura
All shiny Pokemon in the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO
- Shiny Holiday Attire Pikachu
- Shiny Alolan Sandshrew
- Shiny Seel
- Shiny Holiday Hat Eevee
- Shiny Swinub
- Shiny Holiday Stantler
- Shiny Holiday Spheal
- Shiny Galarian Darumaka
- Shiny Cryogonal
- Shiny Bergmite
- Shiny Sneasel
- Shiny Amaura
All costume Pokemon in the Winter Holiday Part 1 event
- Holiday Attire Pikachu
- Holiday Hat Eevee
- Holiday Stantler
- Holiday Spheal
- Undersea Holiday Glaceon
All raids in the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO
1-star Raids
- Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be shiny)
- Alolan Sandshrew (can be shiny)
- Holiday Spheal (can be shiny)
- Crabrawler
- Cetoddle
3-star Raids
- Dewgong
- Lapras (can be shiny)
- Holiday Stantler (can be shiny)
- Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be shiny)
5-star Raids
- Kyurem (can be shiny)
- Regigigas (can be shiny)
Mega Raids
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Glalie
Best raid bosses during the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO
- Cetoddle: Since this is the new Pokemon, you should try and get as many encounters for a good IV catch. Also, the Candies are important for evolving this monster.
- Spheal: Spheal evolves into Walrein, which is one of the best Ice-type attackers in the Great League and the Ultra League.
- Dewgong: This is a great Pokemon to use in the Great League. So, you can try and get a Dewgong with good PvP IVs
- Kyurem: This is one of the strongest Dragon-type attackers in the game.
Best wild spawns to catch during Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO
You should look out for the following monsters while playing during this event:
- Cetoddle: It is obvious that you will want to hunt the newly released Pocket Monster.
- Shiny Cryogonal: This beast also made its debut a few days back. So, if you do not have one already, you should definitely grind for this shiny.
- Shiny Costume Pokemon: All shiny variants of Costumed Pokemon are extremely rare. So, it is worth keeping an eye out for all shiny Costumed monsters during this event.
Is it worth playing the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO?
With this event, you are getting a brand-new Pokemon, Cetoddle. Besides a new monster, you are also getting a couple of very handy bonuses – 2x Catch CP and 2x Catch Stardust.
These alone are enough to make this event worthy of your time. Aside from these, there are other exciting shiny monsters that you should try catching if you do not have them registered already.