Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Holiday Season is here, and to celebrate the same, Niantic has released the Winter Holiday Part 1 event, which will run for a week from December 18, 2023.

Being in the spirit of Christmas, Niantic has decided to shower players with exciting Pocket Monsters and bonuses. From brand-new Pokemon to beautiful shinies, there are plenty of features that you do not want to miss out on.

In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the event and how you can prepare for it.

How to prepare for the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO

Shiny Bergmite and Shiny Avalugg (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Managing Pokemon Storage

There are a lot of exciting Pocket Monsters that you will encounter during this event. So, you will probably want to catch a lot of them while playing the game.

As a result, keeping a lot of Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls would be beneficial. Even though the event will run for a week, it is best to play at maximum efficiency to make the most of the bonuses. You do not want to waste your game time spinning PokeStops and collecting balls and other resources.

Managing Item Storage

You might want to keep some Pinap Berries. There is a new Pokemon that made its debut in Pokemon GO, and you would do yourself good by getting the extra Candies using Pinaps while catching this monster.

Besides the new monster, you will also come across some rare spawns. So, getting Candies for those creatures is also advisable.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 key details

Date and time

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event is going to run from Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10 am local time through Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Active bonuses during the event

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

You will get 2x XP for catching monsters

You will get 2x Stardust for catching monsters

You will get more XP and Stardust for opening Gifts from friends

All Pokemon spawns during Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO

Shiny Cryogonal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will come across the following Pokemon during this event:

Holiday Attire Pikachu

Alolan Sandshrew

Seel

Holiday Hat Eevee

Swinub

Holiday Stantler

Holiday Spheal

Galarian Darumaka

Cryogonal

Bergmite

Cetoddle

Sneasel

Piloswine

Amaura

All shiny Pokemon in the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO

Shiny Holiday Attire Pikachu

Shiny Alolan Sandshrew

Shiny Seel

Shiny Holiday Hat Eevee

Shiny Swinub

Shiny Holiday Stantler

Shiny Holiday Spheal

Shiny Galarian Darumaka

Shiny Cryogonal

Shiny Bergmite

Shiny Sneasel

Shiny Amaura

All costume Pokemon in the Winter Holiday Part 1 event

Holiday Attire Pikachu

Holiday Hat Eevee

Holiday Stantler

Holiday Spheal

Undersea Holiday Glaceon

All raids in the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO

Kyurem can be found in 5-star raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1-star Raids

Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be shiny)

Alolan Sandshrew (can be shiny)

Holiday Spheal (can be shiny)

Crabrawler

Cetoddle

3-star Raids

Dewgong

Lapras (can be shiny)

Holiday Stantler (can be shiny)

Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be shiny)

5-star Raids

Kyurem (can be shiny)

Regigigas (can be shiny)

Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Glalie

Best raid bosses during the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO

Cetoddle: Since this is the new Pokemon, you should try and get as many encounters for a good IV catch. Also, the Candies are important for evolving this monster.

Since this is the new Pokemon, you should try and get as many encounters for a good IV catch. Also, the Candies are important for evolving this monster. Spheal: Spheal evolves into Walrein, which is one of the best Ice-type attackers in the Great League and the Ultra League.

Spheal evolves into Walrein, which is one of the best Ice-type attackers in the Great League and the Ultra League. Dewgong: This is a great Pokemon to use in the Great League. So, you can try and get a Dewgong with good PvP IVs

This is a great Pokemon to use in the Great League. So, you can try and get a Dewgong with good PvP IVs Kyurem: This is one of the strongest Dragon-type attackers in the game.

Best wild spawns to catch during Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO

You should look out for the following monsters while playing during this event:

Cetoddle: It is obvious that you will want to hunt the newly released Pocket Monster.

It is obvious that you will want to hunt the newly released Pocket Monster. Shiny Cryogonal: This beast also made its debut a few days back. So, if you do not have one already, you should definitely grind for this shiny.

This beast also made its debut a few days back. So, if you do not have one already, you should definitely grind for this shiny. Shiny Costume Pokemon: All shiny variants of Costumed Pokemon are extremely rare. So, it is worth keeping an eye out for all shiny Costumed monsters during this event.

Is it worth playing the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO?

Cetoddle is the new Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With this event, you are getting a brand-new Pokemon, Cetoddle. Besides a new monster, you are also getting a couple of very handy bonuses – 2x Catch CP and 2x Catch Stardust.

These alone are enough to make this event worthy of your time. Aside from these, there are other exciting shiny monsters that you should try catching if you do not have them registered already.