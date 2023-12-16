How to get Cetoddle in Pokemon GO, and is Shiny Cetoddle available?

Cetoddle will debut in Pokemon GO during the Winter Holiday event, scheduled to start at 10 am local time on Monday, December 18, 2023, and end at 10 am local time on December 25, 2023. This is the thirteenth evolution family native to the Paldea region of Generation IX and is being released in Niantic's mobile game.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Cetoddle as well as its evolved form.

How to catch Cetoddle in Pokemon GO

Cetoddle in the anime (Image via TPC)

You have two ways to obtain Cetoddle during Part 1 of the Winter Holiday 2023 event, which are:

Wild encounters

One-star raids

Wild encounters

This is the most straightforward way to find Cetoddle in Niantic's mobile game upon its release. Once the event starts in your region, you can simply walk around the overworld, and this critter will spawn around you randomly.

To boost Cetoddle's chances of spawning, you may use an Incense. Walking around with this item active boosts the chances of finding Pocket Monsters to catch.

One-star raids

One-star raids are one way to guarantee running into Cetoddle. However, each of these encounters requires you to spend a Raid Pass and then successfully defeat the raid boss. While accomplishing the latter isn't difficult, expending a precious Raid Pass for a One-star raid is not something that most free-to-players might want to do.

That said, if you wish to challenge Cetoddle raids, here are some of the best counters to use against it:

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Is Shiny Cetoddle available in Pokemon GO?

Regular and Shiny Cetoddle (Image via TPC)

Shiny Cetoddle isn't available in the game. Upon release, Cetoddle will be shiny-locked. This means that the critter's rare form will not be available either in the wild or in one-star raids. You might have to wait for a future event for its shiny form to be released in Pokemon GO.

Cetoddle in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and more

Cetoddle is an Ice-type Pocket Monster. It has the following base stats in Niantic's mobile game:

Attack: 119

Defense: 80

Stamina: 239

The attacks it has access to in the game are:

Fast Attacks: Ice Shard, Tackle

Charged Attacks: Avalanche, Body Slam, Heavy Slam

Can Cetoddle evolve in Pokemon GO?

Regular and Shiny Cetitan (Image via TPC)

Cetoddle in Pokemon GO can evolve into Cetitan when given 50 Candy. The latter creature has one of the highest base Stamina stats in the game and can be a potential pick in Great or Ultra League GBL battles.

Cetitan is also an Ice-type Pocket Monster that can learn the same moves as its pre-evolution. This creature's shiny form will not be available in the game upon its release.

